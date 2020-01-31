Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.

2/7/20
1:30 PM
Opinion
Where Misplaced Loyalty and Misogynoir Collide: On Snoop, Cosby, and Why Protecting Black Women Always Seems the Last Priority

Maiysha Kai
It was another ritualistic dragging on social media this week, as Black Twitter read Gayle King for filth for daring to ask WNBA veteran Lisa Leslie about the darker side of Kobe Bryant’s legacy (his 2003 sexual assault charge, which was subsequently dismissed and settled out of court) during an interview on CBS This

2/6/20
1:00 PM
It's Lit!
An Immigrant’s Story: Acclaimed Author Edwidge Danticat Wins $100,000 Prize for Her ‘Genre-Spanning Work’

Maiysha Kai
Haitian-American author Edwidge Danticat (Breath, Eyes, Memory; The Farming of Bones; Brother, I’m Dying, etc.) has long been considered one of the most gifted voices in the diaspora, garnering a National Book Critics Circle Award, an American Book Award, and a MacArthur Genius grant, among her many honors. This week,

2/4/20
3:50 PM
Opinion
PSA of the Day: Black Women—and Megan Thee Stallion, Specifically—Are Not Avatars for Your Sexual Fantasies and Insecurities

Ishena Robinson
Yesterday, Black Twitter lost its entire and collective mind after hearing that a beautiful, accomplished, and S-I-N-G-L-E 24-year-old black woman spent a weekend partying in Miami, in which she casually tolerated being worshipped by a visibly enamored white guy. If you don’t spend as much time on Twitter as I and

1/31/20
12:15 PM
Black Hair
The Big Payback: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Matthew Cherry Give Hair Love to Student Told to Cut Dreadlocks to Walk at Graduation

Maiysha Kai
Texas high schooler Deandre Arnold may not be walking with his graduating class at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, this year, but he will be walking the red carpet on Oscars night, thanks to Hair Love director Matthew Cherry, producers Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, and personal care brand Dove.

