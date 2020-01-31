'We Are the Table': I Attended the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon for the First Time and It Was Magic
Sisterhood is unmatched. And for black women, it isn’t just a concept, it is actually lifesaving.
Sisterhood is unmatched. And for black women, it isn’t just a concept, it is actually lifesaving.
If anyone needed a visual tonic (and a literally gin and tonic) for this terrible, no-good, very bad week in The Discourse™, I submit this photo of the wonderful, absolutely good, very excellent Marsai Martin at the Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood earlier this week.
Have you ever wondered what the black version of Goop’s infamous (but nevertheless sold-out) “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle would be? No? Well, too bad for you, because the artistic and ethereal entity known as Erykah Badu is making her own entry into the growing market of undercarriage-inspired scents. In a…
It was another ritualistic dragging on social media this week, as Black Twitter read Gayle King for filth for daring to ask WNBA veteran Lisa Leslie about the darker side of Kobe Bryant’s legacy (his 2003 sexual assault charge, which was subsequently dismissed and settled out of court) during an interview on CBS This…
It was only last month that Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) revealed her alopecia diagnosis here at The Glow Up, and just last week when she proudly stood on the floor of the House of Representatives with her bald head on display for the first time. For a rising political figure who was already a force in our eyes,…
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the world lost a phenomenal creative mind. Legendary British makeup artist Vanessa Evelyn Watt succumbed to a battle with cancer. She was 55.
Real talk? While I’m a longtime lover of Olay, it’s not a brand I automatically associate with the younger set. My Gen-X self inherited a love for the brand (then more commonly known as Oil of Olay) from my mother, who was taught by her mother and...well, you get it. But while it’s an enduring and much-beloved legacy…
“I put you on how to dress,” OG Anunoby told fellow Toronto Raptor and avowed fashion-lover Serge Ibaka in a recent episode of Canadian retailer Holt Renfrew’s Avec Classe—a fashion web series hosted by Ibaka.
Haitian-American author Edwidge Danticat (Breath, Eyes, Memory; The Farming of Bones; Brother, I’m Dying, etc.) has long been considered one of the most gifted voices in the diaspora, garnering a National Book Critics Circle Award, an American Book Award, and a MacArthur Genius grant, among her many honors. This week,…
“When I spoke out about Prada’s blackface line one year ago, I feared that racism in fashion was a just bitter pill we collectively had to swallow,” said Chinyere Ezie, a civil rights attorney with the Center for Constitutional Rights, on Wednesday. “Now I know that speaking truth to power can lead to meaningful…
In the immortal words of André 3000, sometimes “roses really smell like boo-boo”—and, such is the case of Victoria Fuller, one of the 30 women vying for roses on this season of ABC’s long-running franchise The Bachelor. Fuller (not to be confused with the former Playmate of the same name) is a 26-year-old medical…
As Trump continued his whitewashing of America on Tuesday night’s State of the Union, many of the Democratic women of the House of Representatives (including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi) once again donned white in protest.
Tonight, Donald Trump will face the nation and do what he does best: lie, exaggerate, and self-aggrandize...with the added boost of an almost sure acquittal by his sycophant Republican Senate. It’s pretty much guaranteed to be a shitshow, so if you’re planning to watch, buckle up, Buttercup.
Yesterday, Black Twitter lost its entire and collective mind after hearing that a beautiful, accomplished, and S-I-N-G-L-E 24-year-old black woman spent a weekend partying in Miami, in which she casually tolerated being worshipped by a visibly enamored white guy. If you don’t spend as much time on Twitter as I and…
Oh, Awards Season 2020. You have been, for the most part, a sadly predictable parade of white talent celebrating other white talents and, well, as Joaquin Phoenix noted while accepting his award at the 73rd annual British Academy of Film and Television Awards (better known as the BAFTAs), that’s on y’all.
With 27 years in the fashion industry, seasoned streetwear designer Kiki Kitty first met Farai Simoyi in 2013, when they were working on Nicki Minaj’s K-Mart collection. As the brand’s creative director and senior designer respectively, the two were fast friends, and instant collaborators.
Texas high schooler Deandre Arnold may not be walking with his graduating class at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, this year, but he will be walking the red carpet on Oscars night, thanks to Hair Love director Matthew Cherry, producers Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, and personal care brand Dove.
In the midst of an impeachment trial that is fraught with obfuscation, transparency in politics is a rare and beautiful thing. So, too, is the bravery it took for Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) to trust The Root with the recent disclosure that she has alopecia and had been wearing wigs to hide her bald head in recent…
It’s not hyperbole to say that for most of the now-60-plus years that Barbie has been a household name, the fashion doll represented a prototypically feminine, Eurocentric beauty standard that was largely unattainable for its increasingly diverse, predominantly young female fanbase. But in recent years, parent company…
There are hits, there are misses, and there are “nobody asked for this-es.” But since creating the world’s most beloved sandwich wasn’t enough, Popeyes is attempting to take their zeitgeist moment one step further by capitalizing on another recent pop-cultural phenomenon.
Advertisement
Advertisement