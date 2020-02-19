100% That Chocolate: Lizzo Served a Sweet and Sassy Look at the 2020 Brit Awards

Lizzo poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2020 in London on February 18, 2020. Photo : Tolga Akmen ( AFP via Getty Images )

What’s the best way to clap back at haters who act like what you eat gives them cellulite? Show up on the red carpet looking like a damned snack, which is exactly what Lizzo did on Tuesday night at the 2020 Brit Awards in London.

Photo : Joe Maher ( Getty Images for Bauer Media )

Wearing a strapless Moschino gown designed to look like the wrapper of a Hershey’s iconic chocolate bar (including bar code and nutritional info), the singer, rapper and flutist—who has previously evoked coconut oil, cake, and called herself “a whole damn meal” in song and goes by the tag @lizzobeeating on Instagram—gave us a taste of chocolate this round, with an equally clever bag to match. And because girlfriend can commit to a theme, there were even chocolate diamonds involved.

Lizzo continued the cocoa-licious-ness onstage, donning a woven leather-look bodysuit (designer unknown) for the stage, where she closed out yet another performance with her hit song, “Juice.” While it may not have been as much fun as her red carpet look, we do appreciate a solid theme.

Photo : Gareth Cattermole ( Getty Images )

Alas, Lizzo didn’t take home any Brit awards last night, but we can’t help but appreciate the fact that in a world that consistently tells women not to take up too much space, she continues to take make a major impact—on and off the red carpet.