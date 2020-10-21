The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
'A Mammogram Can Save Our Lives': Mary J. Blige Joins The Root for a Discussion About Breast Cancer Awareness

Felice León
Filed to:breast cancer awareness month
When Mary J. Blige’s aunt died of breast cancer, the news was both shocking and devastating.

“I didn’t find out that she died from breast cancer until she died,” said the nine-time Grammy winner. Like many other families, Blige’s family didn’t discuss breast cancer—but in this case, the silence was deadly.

Now, the “Love Is All We Need” singer has joined forces with Black Women’s Health Imperative, Hologic and RAD-AID for the P.O.W.E.R. of Sure Campaign. The initiative seeks to reduce breast cancer screening disparities amongst Black women by driving home the importance of annual mammograms.

As October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and The Root loves Black women, we are continuing this critical conversation about breast health.

In the above video watch The Root’s Editor-in-Chief, Danielle C. Belton, moderate a panel with singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige; President and CEO of Black Women’s Health Imperative Linda Goler Blount; and Medical Director and Co-Founder of Breast Care for Washington, Regina Hampton, MD.

Check out their entire discussion.

For more information, visit BeSure.BWHI.org.

Felice León

Afro-Cuban woman that was born and branded in New York. When León isn't actually creating cool videos, she's thinking of cool videos that she can create.

