A Noble Art: This Fine Photography Sale Helps Support Black Trans Lives and More

With all the time we’ve spent staring at the walls these past few months, it’s no wonder we’ve had art on the brain...not to mention it’s a welcome escape from what has felt like an unceasing stream of bad news. Call it art therapy, but the desire to beautify our lives is more than aesthetic— it’s a reminder that there is more to focus on than trauma. Thanks to a new photographic print sale by Reframing the Future, we can indulge in much-needed beauty while also doing our part to protect black lives.

Both emerging and established artists are offering their work for the photographic print sale, with 100 percent of its proceed going to charities that support Black Lives Matter. Through June 30, the sale will benefit both the National Bail Out, which provides bail for Black community members, and the Marsha P. Johnson Initiative, which advocates for the lives of Black trans people.

Thus far, the effort has raised $100,000—but there’s still over a week to go. Prints range from $25 to $100, so even the most frugal among us can afford a little fine art for these very worthy causes. In fact, the biggest challenge might be staying within budget, because like black lives, the variety and beauty of this collection exists in multitudes.

To view and purchase prints from Reframing the Future, you can visit their website.