Abortion Ban Signed by South Carolina Governor Immediately Triggers Lawsuit From Planned Parenthood

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster Triple Chinned Up on a Thursday Afternoon Photo : Sean Rayford ( Getty Images )

Men will never stop their crusade to tell a woman what she should do with her body. One needs only to look at South Carolina’s governor, who, on Thursday, signed a bill that would effectively ban abortion in the state.



NBC News reports that Planned Parenthood immediately sued the state, preventing the ban from going into effect. The “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act” would require doctors to perform an ultrasound to see if the unborn fetus has a heartbeat. If it does, the doctor is prevented from performing an abortion. “There’s a lot of happy hearts beating across South Carolina right now,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said during a signing ceremony for the bill.



It’s amazing how it seems the only thing that brings these people joy is being craven, controlling assholes.

Advertisement

From NBC News:

The House passed its bill by a 79-35 vote Wednesday after hours of emotional testimony from both supporters and opponents, and gave the measure final approval on Thursday. Moments after the second vote Thursday, Planned Parenthood announced that it was filing a lawsuit. The “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act,” like other similar laws currently being challenged, is “blatantly unconstitutional,” said Jenny Black, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. Supporters of restrictive abortion laws are trying to get the issue before the U.S. Supreme Court in the hopes that — with three justices appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump — the court could overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision supporting abortion rights. The Supreme Court has previously ruled that abortion is legal until a fetus is viable outside the womb — months after a heartbeat can be detected, Black noted.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

The bill wouldn’t punish women who received an abortion, but instead would potentially charge the doctor who performed it with a felony that carries a sentence of up to two years and a fine of up to $10,000. The only circumstances under which an abortion can be performed if a heartbea t is found is if the pregnancy came as a result of rape or incest.

This isn’t just patently fucked up, it’s also kind of racist. Planned Parenthood notes in its lawsuit that a high rate Black women in South Carolina die from complications during and immediately after childbirth.

Advertisement

Obviously, that did little to phase Republicans in the state who worked to pass the bill. “We’re about to do what I’ve been trying to do for 25 years: shut down the abortion industry in South Carolina,” Republican state Sen. Larry Grooms told reporters.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement saying his office “ will vigorously defend this law in court because there is nothing more important than protecting life.” There is hope among anti-abortion advocates that the ban will result in the Supreme Court taking up the case and the 6-3 Republican majority overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade legislation that legalized abortion.

Advertisement

You know, it’d be great if these folks had that same energy when it came to I don’t know, making sure education was properly funded, or providing resources and programs for single mothers who they are trying to force into having a child. At the very least, they could tighten up gun laws so parents don’t have to worry about their children getting shot up in school.

I’m just saying, if they wanna call themselves “pro-life” they could at least act like they give a shit about preserving life beyond the womb.