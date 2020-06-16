Alpha Kappa Alpha Announces Scholarships for George Floyd’s Daughter, Granddaughters

George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd, attends a press conference with her mother Roxie Washington on June 2, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo : Stephen Maturen ( Getty Images )

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (AKA) has pledged scholarship funds for George Floyd’s daughter and granddaughters to attend the HBCU of their choice.

Black Enterprise reports AKA International President Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover notified the family of the generous gift and said in a statement: “Since our founding in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha has endeavored to build a better world for African Americans by serving the community, advancing higher education, and fighting for social justice,” adding that she hopes the funds will help the young women “assist them on their path to success.”

In a recent press conference, Glover said that when Floyd called out for his mother during the final moments of his life, it was a call out to all women. She said AKA will answer that call by denouncing police brutality and by seeing to it that Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna as well as his two granddaughters, Taleiaha and Journi, will be taken care of in the aftermath of his senseless killing at the hands of Minnesota police. The three will receive full scholarships plus aid, and Glover promised that the sorority would be there to support Floyd’s family in whatever way they could.

“Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated strongly condemns the senseless killings of b lack women, b lack men, and our b lack children, in the United States, resulting from unlawful, unnecessary, and excessive use of force by police and those playing vigilante watchmen,” Glover said in a social media video.

AKA started on the Howard University campus in 1908 and “has flourished into a globally-impactful organization of nearly 300,000 college-trained members, bound by the bonds of sisterhood and empowered by a commitment to servant-leadership that is both domestic and international in its scope” according to their website.



