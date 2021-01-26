American Beauty: Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Signs With IMG Models

Amanda Gorman attends the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Red Carpet at NJPAC on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo : Dave Kotinsky ( Getty Images )

She stunned inaugural viewers with her original poem, “The Hill We Climb,” and now, the stunning Amanda Gorman has reportedly signed with IMG, where “she’ll be represented by the modeling agency for brand endorsements and other fashion-adjacent opportunities,” according to Business of Fashion.

Gorman may be the youngest-ever inaugural poet, but as her striking, primary-colored ensemble (including the crowning touch of a red satin Prada halo headband) for last week’s swearing-in suggests, she’s no stranger to fashion. As she recently told Harper’s Bazaar, “I’m a Black woman with a powerful pen and a big heart, and I like my look to reflect that pride.”

Among her favorite looks? “[L]oud, regal-looking dresses embroidered with flowers—a nod, I think, to my Afro–flower-child upbringing in Los Angeles,” she explained, noting that she’s also fond of (Black) designer Victor Glemaud’s “super-stylish and comfy knitwear” (as are we). Gorman also keeps it down-to-earth in her Black History Month Nike Air Force 1s, telling Bazaar, “with their colorful threads and metallics, I feel like I’m walking forward on my heritage.” And in the tradition of Black girls and women everywhere, the first-ever Youth Poet Laureate maintains: “There’s often nothing that coconut oil can’t fix.”

Aside from her new representation at IMG, we’ll be seeing plenty more of Gorman in the future. Aside from already plotting a 2036 run for the presidency (and already trying out the adorable hashtag #comandainchief, as she told Bazaar), she has two children’s books in the works. The first, Change Sings, “is a kind of poetic rallying cry for kids who want to make a difference,” due out in September 2021.