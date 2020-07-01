Amid a Firestorm, Essence Appoints an Interim CEO, Promising an Independent Review and 'Transparency'

Photo : Rich Polk ( Getty Images )

The pioneering and still most prominent media brand for Black women will once again have one at the helm—at least, for the immediate future. This is just one of the announcements Essence Communications made in a statement emailed to The Glow Up on Tuesday night, just two days after a now-viral open letter was published by a group of current and former staffers identifying themselves only as #BlackFemaleAnonymous. The letter, titled “The Truth About Essence,” alleged mistreatment, misconduct and mismanagement at the magazine under its current C-suite leadership, calling its much-revered image—which notably includes the highly popular Essence Festival, currently in progress—“fraudulent.” Threatening to release damning information if said leadership did not resign within five business days, the letter-writers launched a social media campaign to #TakeBackEssence.

“For past and present Black female talent once lucky enough to walk its prestigious halls, Essence is the most deceptive Black media company in America,” the writers claimed. “Why? Essence aggressively monetizes #BlackGirlMagic but the company does not internally practice #BlackGirlMagic. The company’s longstanding pattern of gross mistreatment and abuse of its Black female employees is the biggest open secret in the media business.”

As noted in our previous coverage, at least one former Essence staffer immediately corroborated several claims made in the #BlackFemaleAnonymous letter to The Glow Up, specifically citing pay inequity, mismanagement and nepotism as concerning issues. Subsequently, we were contacted by two former staffers at Afropunk, another Essence Ventures acquisition, both of whom confirmed the existence of questionably worded NDAs and expressed similar concerns about the potential conflict of interest posed by the positions held by members of Essence owner and CEO Richelieu Dennis’ family, including wife Martha as the director of Human Resources and cousin Cyrus Dennis, a senior vice president at the Dennis-founded Sundial Brands, in an unidentified role. (It should be noted that the two-year-old Essence Ventures created upon Dennis’ acquisition of the media entity openly states that it is “a 100% Black family-owned company.”) All of our sources asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, echoing a claim made in the #BlackFemaleAnonymous letter.

On Monday, Essence issued a statement flatly refuting the allegations made by #BlackFemaleAnonymous and maintaining its commitment to elevating Black women and talents. Furthermore, the company clarified that on June 2, it had, in fact, hired as its new Chief Growth Officer Caroline Wanga, the former top diversity and inclusion executive at Target. Wanga was due to assume oversight of HR when she entered the role on June 29—instead, if reports are accurate, she was likely part of “an emergency Zoom meeting” Page Six reports took place on Sunday afternoon, a day before she began what will undoubtedly be a challenging new job.

“The editor was concerned about this going on into Essence Festival and was worried about it upsetting Festival sponsors,” a source told Page Six. “She never addressed the accusations or offered people to reach out with concerns. It made it even worse.”

Expressing a wish to “further foster the transparency,” it was announced on Tuesday that Wanga will now be stepping in as interim CEO of Essence Communications, Inc., a role previously occupied by Dennis himself after longtime President and CEO Michelle Ebanks left the role in March, retaining a seat on the Essence board. In that aforementioned interim, the company promises to subject itself to a “fair and independent” review which will “assess and review the company’s policies and practices and conduct comprehensive employee interviews, as well as independently review any harassment, discrimination, retaliation or other behaviors or issues that may adversely impact workplace culture.” We are reprinting their statement in full below.

ESSENCE reiterates its commitment to Black women, our communities and our employees. That commitment has been continually evidenced not just by our words, but by our actions fighting for, celebrating and investing in our community and each other over decades. ESSENCE is grateful and proud that efforts we have supported and amplified to protect Black women and promote women’s rights have opened up more opportunities for more of our voices to be heard and for more changes to be made. We take our role in advancing these efforts internally and externally very seriously. It is of critical importance to us that there is no doubt or question about who we are, what we represent and what we believe in. Yesterday, in step one, we addressed the accusations made in an anonymous blog post, as well as our ongoing transition in rebuilding the business. Today, in step two, we are addressing more of the action we are taking to further ensure that ESSENCE is the safe haven that we all expect. Out of an abundance of caution and an unwavering commitment to transparency, ESSENCE is in the process of hiring law firms and other independent external experts to assess and review the company’s policies and practices and conduct comprehensive employee interviews, as well as independently review any harassment, discrimination, retaliation or other behaviors or issues that may adversely impact workplace culture. To further foster the transparency we practice and value as well as to provide necessary confidence to our employees and community that the process will be conducted in a fair and independent fashion, we shared with our staff earlier today that Caroline Wanga, who joined ESSENCE on June 29 as its new Chief Growth Officer, will step in as interim CEO of Essence Communications, Inc. to work with team leads across the organization and run day-to-day operations, as well as oversee the independent review process. At ESSENCE, we remain committed to fostering a safe, transparent and respectful workspace for everyone. Our decision to commission an independent review is to ensure the ongoing trust of our communities and employees. The findings will help guide us as we continue to stand strong in our work to create the healthiest workplace possible. #BlackWomenRiseTogether

But if another, decidedly ominous letter published on social media by #BlackFemaleAnonymous in response to Wanga’s hiring is any indication, the clock may not stop on their threat to produce evidence of the allegations they leveled against Essence. “EXPECT US. FIX IT OR FOLD, Essence,” another tweet read, while still another called on newly announced (and groundbreaking) cover star Billy Porter to disavow the brand or be deemed complicit.

Wednesday marks Day 3 of the five business days #BlackFemaleAnonymous has given Essence leadership to resign. We will continue to report on this story as it develops.