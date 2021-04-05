And the SAG Award for Best Dressed Goes to...All These Men in Colored Suits

(L-R) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Leslie Odom Jr., Daniel Kaluuya, and Aldis Hodge Screenshot : Em Ferretti/ Leigh Keily/ Louis Vuitton/ Chelsea Lauren

On Sunday night, stars across TV and film all gathered around their Zoom screens to attend the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Similar to the ceremonies that have come before it, this year’s SAG Awards saw some expected wins and disappointing upsets. But as you could probably infer from the headline—we’re not here to talk about that. We’re not to talk about ANY of that (but if you didn’t get a chance to catch the show, feel free to peep our recap.)

No, no, no—what we’re here to discuss are the fa-SHUNS, the style, the swag, the lewks of the night. And let me just say, my were they on point. Who said you actually had to physically go somewhere to get a fit off? (Hit it, Keith Sweat: Nobooooody). So without further ado, let’s kick things off with Luce and The Photograph star Kelvin Harrison Jr., who was Gucci’d down in an Ouverture blue-and-white striped jacket and shorts set. Completing the look with intricate cornrows atop his head, he made a strong case for bringing back the ‘90s style. And if I’m honest, I’m not mad at it.



Photo : Image courtesy of Em Ferretti

Additionally representing the #CornrowAgenda was One Night in Miami’s Leslie Odom Jr., who unfortunately didn’t nab the nom for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. But what he did do was completely stunt in almost every color of the rainbow in this Fall 2021 Berluti suit. Tuh, Joseph and his coat of many colors could never.



By now, we know a virtual event wouldn’t be complete without someone attending in some sort of pajama-esque comfort-wear (even if it is the SAG Awards.) Because I mean, let’s be real: being all dressed up with nowhere to go for real, forreal is only fun for like, the 10 minutes it takes to snap that ‘Gram-worthy pic and then the thrill is gone. But luckily for you and me, Daniel Kaluuya thrilled enough in his Fall 2021 Louis Vuitton royal purple fit to last us a while. Or at the very least, until the Oscars, when he’ll debut his next fit. I actually hope he keeps this theme going and pops out in an all-white set for the Oscars. Can you imagine?

Now, I had to save the best for last. And I’m gonna try to keep my wits about me as I present this photo of Aldis Hodge dripped in a Dolce and Gabbana brocade suit, styled by Luxury Law, without commentary.

Sike. I was just playing. Y’all know we gotta talk about this.

*Deep, enticing, Negro spiritual sigh*

As a person with deeply melanated skin, one of the things that give me life is seeing dark skin complimented with rich colors and tones and let me just say—this gold popping off of Aldis’ skin is making me grateful for each breath I breathe. Look at the texture. Look at the details. Look at the...arms (respectfully of course, but I’m LOOKING nonetheless.) Your faves could never rock this suit in this way and I think it’s high time to give Aldis Hodge his flowers for his immaculate fits.

Of course, I couldn’t wrap this up without giving just dues to the ladies who completely understood the assignment of color and creativity. So before I go, let’s give a major shoutout to Kerry Washington (also styled by Luxury Law) who gave us major mermaid tease, Viola Davis’ electric Louis Vuitton lewk, and Jurnee-Smollett’s Bulgari-laced fuschia moment. Rainbows everywhere are shaking and we love to see it.