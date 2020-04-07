Archewell: Meghan and Harry's New Nonprofit Shares a Namesake With Son Archie

Photo : Toby Melville ( WPA Pool/Getty Images )

On March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their exit as senior members of the British monarchy final—and accordingly bid a fond farewell to their Sussex Royal brand identity and foundation, via a post on their highly popular Instagram account, writing:

As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

While the duo continues to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, ironically, Meghan Markle’s other title was confirmed last weekend when son Archie’s birth certificate was published by UK tabloid the Mirror. “[W]hile she was given the title the Duchess of Sussex by the Queen on her wedding day, she is also technically a princess, just not in her own name,” wrote the outlet in explanation of Markle’s job title being listed as “Princess.” “She is Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales through her husband, Harry.”

Leaving both their HRH titles and their temporary home in Canada behind, Harry and Meghan have now chosen California as their new base, where they are reportedly sheltering-in-place with 11-month-old Archie at a Los Angeles compound. And as does the rest of America, the newly liberated yet still locked-down Sussexes undoubtedly find themselves with extra time on their hands, a prime opportunity to strategize on their next big move—or, in the case of their nonprofit, revisit an earlier inspiration.

As the Telegraph reports, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working on plans to run emotional support groups, a multi-media educational empire, and even launch a wellbeing website under a new non-profit organization named Archewell.” The news initially broke last month, when the couple filed for trademarks on the name, which was derived from the Greek word for “source of action.” Via a statement, the couple revealed it was also the inspiration behind Archie’s name.

Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be. Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of “Arche”—the Greek word meaning “source of action.” We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.

For now, the young family is likely doing their best to stay safe from the spread of COVID-19–and unfortunately, reports Cosmopolitan, that means delaying their reunion with Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, according to a source:

“Meghan is absolutely heartbroken—after all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in L.A. was to be near her mum. Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus. They’ve been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily but obviously it’s not the same.”

Royals—they’re just like us, feeling isolated from family and friends and trying to make this horrible moment in history as meaningful as possible. With a newly liberated identity and the freedom to market themselves as they choose, we look forward to seeing the good Archewell will hopefully do in the Sussexes’ name. Until then, we hope they—and of course, you—stay safe and healthy.