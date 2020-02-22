As Erykah Badu's Vagina-Scented Incense Sells Out, She Sings on Morning TV with Daughter Puma In Celebration of Her Forthcoming 49th Birthday

Filed to: Power of the Pussy

Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma sings on “Good Morning Texas.” Photo : screengrab ( WFAA )

Tis’ The Season.

Erykah Badu (a.k.a. Lo Down Loretta Brown a.k.a. Badulla Oblongata a.k.a. Sara Bellum a.k.a. Analogue Girl in a Digital World and a.k.a. Manuela Maria Mexico) is getting closer to the Big 5-0.

On Feb. 26th, the neo-soul high preistess will be 49 years of age.

And she’s already celebrating it with her mini me, Puma Sabti Curry.

Mother and daughter showed up on the “Good Morning Texas”airwaves on Friday to sing one of Badu’s greatest songs ever, “Time’s A Way,” mixed with a new song titled “All The Joy.”



And asides from the four-time Grammy Award winner experiencing coughing spell, the two made a pretty good pair.

Another reason Badu has a reason to celebrate; her new online store is shaping up to be a runaway success.

Or at least one of its most-buzzed-about offerings, an incense scent inspired by her vagina.

The Dallas native took to Instagram to announce that “Badu Pussy Premium Incense” sold out in less than 20 minutes.

“Well guys, thank you for making our debut of ‘Badussy’… sell out in a matter of 19 minutes,” Badu told her 3.9 million followers on her chosen social media platform.

The product was available for pre-sale on Thursday at a cost of $50 for a box of 20 sticks. The earliest ship date was scheduled for March 10th.

According to Badu World Market’s website, the product “was created with the ashes of Badu’s underwear. Pure resin, handmade, sun dried. Also created with essential oils and herbs.”

“There’s an urban legend that my pussy changes men,” she commented about the buzz that’s been going around for years during an interview with 10 Magazine. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

Last year, Badu told InStyle that the goal of the online store is to “encourage networking among smaller brands and prestigious art houses. It’s a hub to share space with all people.”



She also told the best-selling magazine that Badu World Market —which sells hoodies for $125 and water bottles for $8 0— is inspired in part by the New York City streetwear label Chinatown Market.