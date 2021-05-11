Atlanta Dream Unveils Franchise's 1st All-Black, All-Female Broadcast Team

Photo : Craig Jones ( Getty Images )

Fans of the Atlanta Dream are in for a treat.



As the team revealed on Monday night, a historic group will be announcing their home games this season. And by historic, I mean the franchise’s first all-Black, all-female announcer team.

Look at all of this glorious melanin:

The team will consist of LaChina Robinson and Tabitha Turner working as color commentators, with Angel Gray and Autumn Johnson filling out the group as analysts.

“As the Atlanta Dream experiences new beginnings we are extremely excited to announce our new broadcast team for the 2021 season,” Renee Montgomery, the Dream’s new co-owner and vice president, said. “This broadcast team of all women is another positive step in our goal of providing empowerment to the diverse Atlanta community. It’s exciting knowing that moments such as these will create momentum, and we plan to keep that same level of energy moving forward.”

Robinson is returning for her 12th season with the team, and after serving as the primary color analyst for the Dream’s first 11 seasons, Montgomery invited her to run it back once more.

“When Renee called me about coming back to the Dream it was a no-brainer,” Robinson said. “There is a palpable energy around the WNBA and the city of Atlanta that is undeniable. I’m honored to be a part of what the Dream is building under new leadership in this historic 25th season of the league.”

As the news began to circulate, members of the sports community, as well as fans of the team, took to Twitter to share their excitement:

But fans aren’t the only ones who are excited.

“Excited is an understatement for me,” Turner said. “I truly feel blessed to be back with such an amazing, talented team that led the way in the fight for social justice and equality throughout the pandemic. Between the leadership of everyone involved and the high level of talent on this team, waiting to get started is the hardest part and I’m glad to be along for the ride!”

When we talk about inclusion and diversity efforts, these are the exact results we hope to see.

The Dream kick off their season with a home game against the Connecticut Sun on Friday, so keep an eye and an ear out for a generous helping of Black excellence in the broadcast booth.