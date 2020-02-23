B. Smith, Trailblazing Fashion Model and Entrepreneur, Dead at 70, Husband Confirms

In this file photo, Dan Gasby and B. Smith attend BET Honors 2013 at Warner Theatre on January 12, 2013 in Washington, DC. Photo : Paul Morigi ( Getty Images )

B. Smith, the trailblazing fashion model who proved to be more successful as a restaurateur, television personality and branding pioneer, has passed away at age 70.

Her husband Dan Gasby confirmed her death on the couple’s Facebook page Sunday morning.

“It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith,” Gasby wrote. “Thank you to all the friends and fans who supported B. and our family during her journey. Thank you to everyone for respecting our privacy during this agonizing time.”

The Everson, Penn. Native died of complications from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease at her home on Long Island on Saturday night.

“Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile,” he added.

Smith got her start as a fashion model. In 1969, her first big break came when she won a place with the Ebony Fashion Fair, a groundbreaking show produced in tandem with Ebony magazine that traveled across the nation.

Signed to the top-tier Wilhelmina modeling agency, she became one of the first African American women to grace a mainstream fashion magazine cover (Mademoiselle’s July 1976 cover).

Post modeling, the brown-skinned beauty blazed a new trail as an acclaimed restaurateur with her eponymous eateries, which at its peak during the 1990s included three locations — Manhattan, Sag Harbor and Washington D.C.

During the mid-1990s, she was the host of B. Smith With Style, a nationally syndicated talk show, which as nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2000.

Smith authored three books about cooking and entertaining and became the face of a home goods collection with Bed Bath & Beyond, which – according to her website – was the “first line from an African American woman to be sold at a nationwide retailer.



She also launched a furniture line for the La-Z-Boy company in 2007.

In 2011, Smith made her acting debut in the Off-Broadway production of Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron’s star-studded play “Love, Loss and What I Wore.”

She went public with her diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2013.

In 2016, Vanity Fair editor Michael Shnayerson helped the couple chronicle her medical journey in the poignant memoir Before I Forget: Love, Hope, Help, and Acceptance in Our Fight Against Alzheimer’s.

“It’s the toughest thing I’ve ever dealt with,” Gasby told PEOPLE magazine while promoting the tome. “Anybody who is an Alzheimer’s caregiver knows exactly what other caregivers are going through. It’s 24/7. The complexity and the intensity of it is very tough.”

The seemingly idyllic couple, who wed in 1992, became the center of controversy a little more than a year later when Gasby started stepping out with a woman he was dating, Alexandra Lerner.

Lerner reportedly was taking care of her dying father when she reached out to offer support after he expressed how lonely he felt.

After publicly announcing on Facebook the choice he made – meeting and falling in love with the younger, leggy blond — Gasby was excoriated and became the subject of much social media scrutiny.

Dan Gasby, Alex Learner and William Wooff attend a pop-up art exhibit on August 4, 2018 in East Hampton, New York. Photo : Jared Siskin ( Getty Images )

Taking on the criticism head on, the former television executive defiantly defended his decision to openly date the German born radio personality, who was 11 years his junior.

“After finding happiness with Alex, I shared the relationship on social media,” he shared with TODAY in 2019. “The backlash was swift. People condemned me. They said I was an adulterer and taking advantage of B. and her money.

“Many think I am neglecting or abusing B. but that is not the case,” Gasby continued. “I’m having a relationship that is complicated because my wife is no longer my wife. As I said before, I love my wife, but I can’t let her take away my life.”

On Aug. 24th, Smith turned 70 years old.

Smith reportedly has a net worth of $20 million.



According to reports, survivors also include her stepdaughter, Dana Gasby; and two brothers, Ronald and Dennis Smith.