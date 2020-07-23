Beauty Guru Jackie Aina Is Dropping Her 1st Product Line—and It's for the Homies

Jackie Aina speaks onstage during the Teen Vogue Summit 2019 at Goya Studios on November 02, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

At this point, we have no shame in admitting we’d purchase pretty much anything Beau-Tuber Jackie Aina puts her well-heeled stamp on—and in several cases, already have. But while she already has plenty of stellar collabs under her belt, the beauty advocate and 2019 Root 100 honoree’s first independent product offering is likely not what her fans are expecting—but it’s still beautiful.

Aina has been inviting us into her home studio for years—now, she’s going to help us create some atmosphere in our own homes—as well as a bit of self-care we all desperately need, at this point. Partnering with her life partner Denis Asamoah, Aina has announced the launch of Forvr Mood. The brand identity is still mostly shrouded in mystery, but at first glance, it appears the duo has created a home accessories collection debuting with candles pre-launching on the lovely Leo’s birthday, August 4, with a hard launch on August 10.

“Pleased to finally share what me [and Jackie Aina] have been working on,” wrote Asamoah in an online announcement. “It’s so beautiful to see the vision come to life. It’s just the beginning and we can’t wait to share our other products with the world. Jackie Aina is super talented and I can’t wait for y’all to see her creative genius. We went through so many samples until she found her top 4. Jackie will only put out products that she personally loves and uses, and I can’t wait for you all to get your hands on them.”

Aina also teased the collection, tweeting: “I can’t wait to share with all of you each scent story, the inspiration for each individual candle, and why we decided to launch with candles in the first place. there is SO much emotion and memory tied to smells; it’s an honor to share this with all of you,” adding, “if you aren’t a candle lover you are about to be one now!”

We stan a mutually supportive relationship—and Jackie, we’re already sold (friend and fellow beauty aficionado Alissa Ashley has already given the line a glowing endorsement). Fragrance junkies like yours truly can head over to the ‘gram to get a sense of Forvr Mood’s four scent profiles—or “moods”—we can expect when the collection undoubtedly instantly sells out next week. But you can be the first to get access—just head over to the Forvr Mood website to sign up for updates!