Because Indoors Doesn't Mean Invisible: Angelica Ross and Friends Give Us the #BrushItOffChallenge

Screenshot : Angelica Ross ( Twitter

If you know The Glow Up, you know we are huge fans of the hit FX series Pose and its incredible cast and crew. In fact, one of the show’s breakout stars, Angelica Ross, was a 2019 Root 100 honoree (where this writer may or may not have embarrassingly gushed over her while introducing her as our gala’s keynote speaker). And as we while away our days indoors, the actress, activist and founder of LGBTQ empowerment organization TransTech Social Enterprises used her extra time spent on social media to gather her squad for some much-needed fun, launching the transformative #BrushItOffChallenge to celebrate trans visibility and rallying others to do the same under the hashtag #GirlsLikeUs.

Call them makeovers or simply making a statement, but during these troubling times, we can’t think of any better way to roll call and celebrate your squad—or as Ross writes, “to love on ourselves and each other.” And while we are begging non-trans women not to co-opt this particular moment (after all, it was created to reinforce the fact that #TransGirlsNeedLove2), we found the pajamas-to-“all dressed up with nowhere to go” content super-relatable in this self-isolated moment—if not aspirational, given that a shower feels like the extent of our glow up, these days.

So, get inspired by these lovely ladies, who are doing the most with their downtime to brighten up our days spent out of the sun. And as for the COVID-related depression that’s been bringing you and all of the rest of us down? The best we can do is stay indoors, wash our hands and #BrushItOff