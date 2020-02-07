Because Nobody Asked for It, Erykah Badu Is Giving Us Incense That Smells Like Her...Badussy

Photo : Valerie Macon ( AFP via Getty Images )

Have you ever wondered what the black version of Goop’s infamous (but nevertheless sold-out) “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle would be? No? Well, too bad for you, because the artistic and ethereal entity known as Erykah Badu is making her own entry into the growing market of undercarriage-inspired scents. In a recent cover story for 10 magazine, Badu announced that when she launches her online store, Badu World Market, on Feb. 20, she’ll be selling incense created to mimic the scent of her legendary vagina. (Hey, she said it, not me.)

“There’s an urban legend that my pussy changes men,” Badu told the magazine. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

Advertisement

Umm...OK. This isn’t exactly the change we were hoping to see in the world at this point, but please continue, Erykah. How does one make vagina-scented incense, exactly?

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” Badu tells 10. “Even the ash is part of it.” The magazine goes on to report that:

She insists that the resulting product, simply named Badu’s Pussy, will smell as advertised. Badu stopped wearing anything down there a while back, so didn’t even mind purging her underwear drawer.

Advertisement

But legendary or not, isn’t “bag lady”-scented incense perhaps a yoni too far, you ask? (Seriously, this is the most fruits-and-berries shit I’ve ever heard of in my life, let alone written about.) Not according to Badu, who says, “The people deserve it!”



Indeed. What did we do to deserve this?