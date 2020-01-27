Because Opportunity Shouldn’t Be a Luxury, Gucci Announces Its Inaugural Changemaker Grants

Image : Gucci

When it comes to diversifying the fashion industry, “change” is more than a buzzword; it’s a moral imperative if the historically exclusive arena is to evolve. Last year, Gucci, along with many other luxury brands, was forced to confront its own missteps in creating “diversity and inclusion,” both by hiring a dynamic new head of D&I and creating the North America Changemakers Council, a melanin-rich advisory panel pioneered by collaborator and designer Dapper Dan. Under the council’s advisement, the legacy brand announced the creation of the five-year Gucci North America Changemakers Impact Fund, “an annual $1 million (USD) grant fund to support community organizations creating social impact across diverse communities in 12 cities in North America focused on arts and culture; social justice and equity; and education,” according to a statement from the label.

When the application process opened last October, more than 145 organizations applied for the fund. In consultation with the Changemakers Council and outside experts, Gucci has selected 16 grantees from the initiative’s focus cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, D.C.

As stated in a press release on the announcement issued Monday:

The 16 grantees awarded for 2020 focus on improving opportunity and access for diverse people across a number of social impact initiatives, including leadership development in venture capital and technology entrepreneurship, fashion programs for underserved youth, criminal justice reform, and urban farming education and food access programming. Each grant is up to $50,000 for a one-year funding cycle starting January 1, 2020 and will be used to help the recipients create new programs or scale existing initiatives in their communities.

The 16 inaugural grantees are as follows (excerpted from Gucci’s statement):

Additionally, in its first year of $1 million funding, Gucci’s Impact Fund has supported six additional nonprofits. Next up? Two scholarship programs—Gucci Changemakers Scholars and Gucci Changemakers X CFDA Scholars by Design—which will be awarded this spring. The next round of applications for the Gucci Changemakers Impact Fund will open in the Fall of 2020.