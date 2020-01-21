Because Too Much Rihanna Is Never Enough, There's Now a 'Rihannazine'

Screenshot : Mario Sorrenti ( i-D Magazine )

She slays, she plays and she stays atop headlines; a nd while Rihanna’s “Navy” continues to await her ninth album, the bad girl continues to deliver other unexpected pleasures. Her latest? A co-collaboration with i-D Magazine titled “Rihannazine” (of course).

The 144-page, limited-edition, advertisement-free, “visually-driven” issue was shot entirely by legendary photographer Mario Sorrenti. And in case you’re expecting cover-to-cover Rihanna (which is available via her 500-plus-page The Rihanna Book), the issue also features 43 individuals handpicked “for their inspirational and progressive impact across culture, art, fashion, and activism,” says a statement from i-D.

“For me, this very special issue of i-D represents change and culture,” says Rihanna about the issue she co-curated. “It is dedicated to some of the people who progressively reshaping the communities across fashion, music, art and activism—creating a more inclusive and diverse future.”

According to a release, featured faces include: 2019 British Fashion Awards Model of the Year Adut Akech; model and founder of Gurls Talk Adwoa Aboah; models Anok Yai, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Ugbad Abdi; model and body advocate Paloma Elsesser; Rising actress and star of HBO’s Euphoria Alexa Demie; Associate Curator of the Guggenheim Museum Ashley James; musicians Kelela, Rico Nasty, Tommy Genesis; rapper and entrepreneur Young M.A; writer, producer and actor Lena Waithe; choreographer, director and artist Parris Goebel; makeup artist and model Raisa Flowers; writers Roxane Gay and Zadie Smith; four-time WNBA All-Star, Skylar Diggins-Smith; activist and founder of the Me Too movement Tarana Burke; drag queen and star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Vanessa Vanjie Mateo; Martin Luther King Jr.’s 11-year-old granddaughter Yolanda Renee King, and many more. Interviews and profiles are available to read online now.

The issue also marks the start of i-D’s 40th anniversary year—and who doesn’t want Rihanna at their party? “Reaching this milestone deserved something monumental. Something we’ve never done before in our 40-year history,” said Editor-in-Chief of i-D Alastair McKimm. “And who better to collaborate with on this special edition than the woman who embodies charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent? A woman who is a voice for change, inclusivity, authenticity, diversity and female empowerment.

“Working with Rihanna we handpicked the people featured in this project for many different reasons,” adds Kimm. “They may all represent different things but what unites them is that everyone featured in these pages is incredibly inspirational. They are artists, writers, activists, musicians, and women on the front lines of the fashion industry demanding change.”

Rihannazine will be available globally on Jan. 27 with a limited run of just 5,000 copies—and yes, presales are already available. Ahead of its release, this week i-D is also presenting a video series across its digital platforms, as well as “a host of contributors answering questions from Rihanna herself, from personal aspirations for 2020 to the one thing they’ve always wanted to ask her.” i-D will also commemorate its 40th year with a series of celebratory special projects, events and dedicated content on its website throughout 2020.

