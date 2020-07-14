Big Beauty Tuesday: Do PHreckles Hit the Spot?

Fun fact: I am in love with a freckle fetishist. I’m not sure either of us knew this until well into our relationship when he’d become well-accustomed to seeing the faint smattering of freckles across my nose and cheekbones that are on full display, sans makeup. I’d oft en catch him staring at me intently for seemingly no reason at all (romantic, but unnerving); when asked, he’d always respond: “I just love your freckles.”



Well, I love them too—though I rarely get to show them off in public, as they’re easily diffused by even the lightest of my foundations. And while I’ve been freckled since childhood, the emergence of adult freckles is often the result of sun damage—which an older and wiser me tries to avoid at all costs these days. So, when Pseudo Labs reached out to The Glow Up to try their faux-freckle makeup, PHreckles ($38), I was intrigued—after all, it’s not faking it if you’re just enhancing what’s already naturally there, right? Right? (Actually, don’t answer that.)

PHreckles promises “water-resistant faux freckles for all skin types,” but when the mascara-like bottle and applicator pick arrived in a posh little vegan leather holster, I admittedly braced myself for drawn-on-looking results—not the type my guy would ever find appealing, as he tends to hate most things fake. Still, I’m always down for some summer fun—especially this summer—and had to know if the product’s three shades would really translate to a safely sun-dappled look on all skin tones. Enlisting the help of The Root’s intrepid video producer Felice Léon, we decided to find out: Is this the faux freckle magic SZA-dreams are made of?

You can check out the results for yourself in this week’s Big Beauty Tuesday video—but spoiler alert: He loved them.