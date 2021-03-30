Big Beauty Tuesday: From Social Media to Sephora, Danessa Myricks Is Building a Beauty Empire

Ever meet someone with energy so infectious, you can’t help but catch joy just speaking with them? That’s been our experience every time we encounter beauty maven Danessa Myricks, who has been a regular feature on The Glow Up almost since we began our journey in late 2017. Since then, she has continued to bring us joy as we follow her journey, both through her always-positive energy (not to mention her radiance and incredible natural hairstyle, a personal trademark) and industry favorite Danessa Myricks Beauty—which is made for adult finger-painting, much to our delight.

Now, that journey can include a trip to Sephora, where Danessa’s all-inclusive, pro-level brand made its initial debut online this month; as of April 9, it will be in stores as well. It’s a major milestone for the self-taught makeup artist, photographer and beauty entrepreneur—and no small get for Sephora, which has been steadily and strategically adding to its BIPOC assortment through its Accelerate program and will no doubt benefit from Danessa’s already cult following. We, in turn, will benefit from being able to earn VIB points on our purchases of her incredible products, so there’s that. Let’s call it a win-win-win.