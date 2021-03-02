Big Beauty Tuesday: How Tracy Reese and CFDA President CaSandra Diggs Are Designing an Inclusive Fashion Industry

When Black women lead, we typically bring everyone to the table; it’s been proven time and again, with increasingly inclusive results. That’s why, as we kick off Women’s History Month, we’re so excited to see Black women, who have so long been the drivers of culture, taking their rightful places at the head of tables that define global culture, like newly appointed president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) CaSandra Diggs, and celebrated designer Tracy Reese (Tracy Reese; Hope for Flowers).

Reese and Diggs not only work in leadership roles within the CFDA but on its Black Advisory Board, one of a number of industry coalitions that have emerged in recent years. On Friday, the board spearheaded the launch of IMPACT, an initiative aimed at connecting the fashion establishment to a more diverse pool of talent, via a talent directory powered by Creatively.

“We launch IMPACT with a specific focus on widening talent pipelines and advancing career development for Black and brown creatives and professionals,” said Diggs at the time. Now, on the heels of a second primarily virtual New York Fashion Week (recently rebranded the American Collections) she and Reese join The Glow Up this Big Beauty Tuesday to discuss the impact of the recent racial reckoning upon the fashion world—including the dearth of Black female designers. Most important, we discuss how, in an industry that has often said there can only be one, the CFDA is working with numerous Black-led coalitions to expand the breadth of opportunities for Black creatives at every level—and ensure that promises of greater racial representation aren’t just another fashionable trend.