Big Beauty Tuesday: I Get It From My Mama

Another Mother’s Day dawns this Sunday, and if you’re lucky enough to have a loving matriarch still physically present in your life, no doubt you’re holding her that much closer this year (virtually, of course). The COVID crisis has made us all reflect on how precious life is and how much we should honor and cherish our loved ones—and I don’t know about you, but in the immortal words of The Intruders, “I’ll always love my mama; she’s my favorite girl.”

The truth is, if you had a great mom or maternal figure, you owe her a huge debt of gratitude. In fact, I owe mine not only 36 hours of labor but my entire career: my mom allowed me to learn at her feet in her decades-long career as a television news journalist and producer. She also taught me the elements of style (Strunk and White double entendre intended). While she’s never considered herself a fashion plate, my mom unwittingly gave me some of my earliest lessons about beauty and fashion—from the cut and quality of a garment to the weight of a fabric, to how to perfectly apply liquid eyeliner and lashes, she was my first beauty influencer.

So, as we celebrate Mother’s Day 2020 in quarantine, I drew some inspiration from New York City’s Makeup Museum. The venue was scheduled to open its doors this month on the city’s Lower East Side; instead, they, like many of us, are learning to pivot and be patient as we await the end of this pandemic. In April, they launched their #GenerationsOfBeauty campaign, encouraging followers and makeup enthusiasts to speak to the influential elders in their life about their own iconic beauty moments, and of course, I couldn’t resist the opportunity to launch our Big Beauty Tuesday video series with my own riff on the concept, because...I get it from my mama.

Happy Mother’s Day from The Glow Up!