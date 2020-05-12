Big Beauty Tuesday: Is Dove's 'Amplified Textures' a Drugstore 'Do'?

If there’s one sweet spot to this whole “sheltering in place” thing, it’s the resurgence of the care package—sending them, receiving them (yes, online shopping for yourself counts), and assembling them. If you haven’t gotten into this quarantine activity yet, you should; there’s something special about receiving a treat in the mail, especially during a time like this.

Dove couldn’t possibly have predicted how timely their package of personal care products would be when they conceived it pre-pandemic, but when a box full of their new six-product Amplified Textures collection arrived at The Glow Up’s beauty closet, I was delighted, to say the least. To top it off, they were paired with curated products from black female vendors (including the Puff Cuff hair clamp, The Wrap Life, Felicia Leatherwood’s cult-favorite detangling brush and a misting bottle), all tucked into a reusable canvas tote featuring an embroidered illustration from black female artist Krystle Collins of Create the Culture—and I was instantly in love.

But would my locks love Dove’s new line, specifically designed for textured hair? One could only hope—after all, Dove has not only been a staple in many of our households for generations but is the co-founding sponsor of the CROWN Coalition, working in partnership with the National Urban League, Color Of Change, and Western Center on Law and Poverty to help end hair discrimination nationwide via the CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) and “to create a more equitable and inclusive beauty experience for Black women and girls,” says the brand. To date, the CROWN Act has been signed into law in California, New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Washington, and Virginia, with 20 additional states having filed or pre-filed the legislation. (If you haven’t already, you can sign the petition here.)

Dove also has a long history of listening to its audience, producing an ever-evolving array of personal care products to suit our equally evolving needs. According to the brand, Amplified Textures is no different: “Designed to enhance the natural beauty of textured hair, the new line features our Moisture Amplifying Blend delivering maximum moisture to all curls, coils and waves alongside natural ingredients including honey, jojoba, aloe and coconut oil,” Dove tells The Glow Up. And aside from meeting our hair needs, the brand also promises to meet our recession-level budgets: each product is available for a mere $6.99.

(left to right): Hydrating Cleansing Shampoo; Super Slip Detangling Conditioner; Moisture Lock Leave-in Conditioner; Moisture Spa Recovery Mask; Twist-In Moisture Shaping Butter Cream and Shine & Moisture Finishing Gel Photo : Dove Amplified Textures ( Unilever )

But what does a bona fide black hair expert say about the line, which (spoiler alert) not only smells incredible but includes products with names like “Moisture Lock Leave-in Conditioner” and “Twist-In Moisture Shaping Butter Cream”?

“It says exactly what it’s going to do,” says Unilever ambassador and celebrity stylist Ursula Stephen (Zendaya, Rihanna, Laverne Cox, Tiffany Haddish, Angela Bassett), who joined The Glow Up to discuss Dove’s latest offering in detail—as well as how The Glow Up 50 honoree is keeping busy during quarantine, treating the masses to tips and talk via “Ursie’s Chair” on IG Live each Sunday (having spent time in Ursie’s chair, I highly recommend it).

So...is Dove’s Amplified Textures a “do”? Check out this week’s Big Beauty Tuesday and see for yourself!