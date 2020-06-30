Big Beauty Tuesday: Supermodel and Activist Joan Smalls Explains Why She Launched Donate My Wage

If pretty is as pretty does, perhaps we should expect exceptional behavior from the women who hold that rare title of “supermodel.” But in the wake of the protests that have swept the country and the resulting calls for accountability across industries, Joan Smalls asked her industry to think bigger than the performative black box.

Partnering with Nashville-based agencies FlyteVu and Aardvark Brigade, Smalls put her name on an online initiative called Donate My Wage. Initially intended to be a one-day initiative, Smalls expanded its scope into an ongoing online platform where companies and individuals alike can calculate and donate a portion of their incomes to racial and social justice organizations. And because she believes in leading by example, the Puerto Rico-born model committed half of her remaining salary for the year to the cause.

After we reported on Smalls’ mid-June launch, her team reached out to tell us more, making this Big Beauty Tuesday pretty...super.