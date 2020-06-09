Big Beauty Tuesday: We Don’t Know How Mahisha Dellinger Does It

We’d be the first to admit that it feels like a strange time to celebrate our regularly scheduled Big Beauty Tuesday. While life does indeed go on, even amid protests and pandemic, right now, it should be anything but business as usual. But this pivotal moment in American history also proving to be a time to expand our thinking, and The Glow Up knows few bigger thinkers than serial entrepreneur Mahisha Dellinger.

While we initially taped our conversation with Dellinger weeks ago, it’s surely no coincidence that as this week’s video goes live, there is a renewed focus on black-owned beauty brands—accompanied by the rude if belated awakening (for some) that a few of our best-loved haircare faves aren’t black-owned, even after being black-founded. As the creator of the popular and pioneering haircare brand Curls (a fave here at TGU), Dellinger was an early success story in the now-booming black beauty space and has not only retained but continued to grow her empire since launching in 2002. In recent years, she’s helped other beauty entrepreneurs do the same; first as host and mentor on OWN’s Mind Your Business With Mahisha, and now with her podcast #SelfMade and informational appearances on IG Live—in fact, you can catch some of her entrepreneurial wisdom tonight, June 9, at 7 pm CST.

And then, there’s Dellinger’s response to COVID-19. While attempting to pivot her business to help provide and donate much-needed PPE to those on the frontline of the epidemic, Rapid Med was born. Created to stem the price-gouging we saw at the onset of the pandemic, Rapid Med creates hand sanitizer and provides masks to help keep us affordably protected during this pandemic. Add to that the development of a new nutraceutical while homeschooling three of her four children, and you’ve got one multitasking maven—and while we don’t know how she does it, she found some time to discuss it all with The Glow Up.