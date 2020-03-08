Black Lives Matter Founders Grace Cover of Time 100 Women of The Year Issue

Black Lives Matter founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi grace the cover of Time 100 Women commemorating the year 2013, when the hasthtag #BlackLivesMatter went viral. Photo : TIME

Today is International Women’s Day and to commemorate the occasion, TIME magazine has released a special double issue featuring 100 covers of women who defined a century, choosing one woman per year from 1920 through 2019.

The founders of the Black Lives Matter movement are on the list, which include political heavyweights, celebrity notables, dignitaries and trailblazers such as Michelle Obama, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Aretha Franklin, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Chien-Shiung Wu, Beyoncé, Serena Williams, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Marsha P. Johnson, Toni Morrison, and Billie Holliday.

Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi represent the year 2013, for when the hasthtag #BlackLivesMatter went viral following the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the heinous killing of unarmed Florida teenager Trayvon Martin.

“While critics called Garza, Cullors and Tometi terrorists and threats to America, the activists continued urging the public to pay attention to the spate of fatal shootings of unarmed black men and women that followed Martin’s, shutting down highways, blocking bridges and staging die-in demonstrations,” staff writer Melissa Chan wrote in her essay celebrating the trio.

The cover art was illustrated by New York-based artist and writer Molly Crabapple, whose art is in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art.

The beautiful image is now available for sale.

Each of the 100 Women of the Year (see complete list below) is recognized with a Time magazine cover.



The legendary periodical commissioned 49 original portraits, with more than half created by women, including Mickalene Thomas, Shana Wilson, Bisa Butler on Wangari Maathai, and more.

Conceived with award-winning filmmaker Alma Har’el, the 100 Women of the Year were selected by the magazine’s editorsial staff, in collaboration with Har’el, and a committee of influential women across different fields, including journalist Soledad O’Brien, producer Lena Waithe, actress MJ Rodriguez, writer Elaine Welteroth, actress Zazie Beetz and the Time’s former editor-in-chief Nancy Gibbs.

“The women profiled here enlarged their world and explored new ones, broke free of convention and constraint, welcomed into community the lost and left behind,” Gibbs wrote in her essay. “They were the different drummers, to whose beat a century marched without always even knowing it. So this special project is an act of discovery, and rediscovery, of the possibilities that come when we look and listen differently to the world these women made.”

THE 100 WOMEN OF THE YEAR:

1920 The Suffragists

1921 Emmy Noether

1922 Xiang Jingyu

1923 Bessie Smith

1924 Coco Chanel

1925 Margaret Sanger

1926 Aimee Semple McPherson

1927 Queen Soraya Tarzi



1928 Anna May Wong



1929 Virginia Woolf



1930 Martha Graham



1931 Maria Montessori



1932 Babe Didrikson



1933 Frances Perkins



1934 Mary McLeod Bethune



1935 Amelia Earhart



1936 Wallis Simpson



1937 Soong Mei-ling



1938 Frida Kahlo



1939 Billie Holiday



1940 Dorothea Lange



1941 Jane Fawcett and the Codebreakers



1942 The Resisters



1943 Virginia Hall



1944 Recy Taylor



1945 Chien-Shiung Wu



1946 Eva Perón



1947 Amrit Kaur



1948 Eleanor Roosevelt



1949 Simone de Beauvoir



1950 Margaret Chase Smith



1951 Lucille Ball



1952 Queen Elizabeth II



1953 Rosalind Franklin



1954 Marilyn Monroe



1955 The Bus Riders



1956 Golda Meir



1957 Irna Phillips



1958 China Machado



1959 Grace Hopper



1960 The Mirabal Sisters



1961 Rita Moreno



1962 Jacqueline Kennedy



1963 Rachel Carson



1964 Barbara Gittings



1965 Dolores Huerta



1966 Stephanie Kwolek



1967 Zenzile Miriam Makeba



1968 Aretha Franklin



1969 Marsha P. Johnson



1970 Gloria Steinem



1971 Angela Davis





1972 Patsy Takemoto Mink



1973 Jane Roe



1974 Lindy Boggs



1975 American Women



1976 Indira Gandhi



1977 Judith Heumann



1978 Lesley Brown



1979 Tu Youyou



1980 Anna Walentynowicz



1981 Nawal El Saadawi



1982 Margaret Thatcher



1983 Françoise Barré-Sinoussi



1984 bell hooks



1985 Wilma Mankiller



1986 Corazon Aquino



1987 Diana, Princess of Wales



1988 Florence Griffith Joyner



1989 Madonna



1990 Aung San Suu Kyi



1991 Anita Hill



1992 Sinead O’Connor



1993 Toni Morrison



1994 Joycelyn Elders



1995 Sadako Ogata



1996 Ruth Bader Ginsburg



1997 Ellen DeGeneres



1998 J.K. Rowling



1999 Madeleine Albright



2000 Sandra Day O’Connor



2001 Wangari Maathai



2002 The Whistleblowers



2003 Serena Williams



2004 Oprah Winfrey



2005 Melinda Gates



2006 Ellen Johnson Sirleaf



2007 Lilly Ledbetter



2008 Michelle Obama



2009 Malala Yousafzai



2010 Nancy Pelosi



2011 Tawakkol Karman



2012 Pussy Riot



2013 Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi



2014 Beyoncé Knowles-Carter



2015 Angela Merkel



2016 Hillary Rodham Clinton



2017 The Silence Breakers



2018 Maria Ressa



2019 Greta Thunberg