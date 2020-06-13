Black Skin Matters Now: Band-Aid Says It Will Start Selling Bandages in Darker Shades

Screenshot : @bandaidbrand ( Instagram )

A whole damn century from the time it was first introduced, Band-Aid brand has finally come to the realization that black people exist, have skin, get boo-boos, and need bandages.



It only took a global uprising against the racist killing of black people for it to happen. Earlier this week, the company announced on Instagram that it will start offering Band-Aids in darker shades to show “solidarity” with the black community:

We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣

“We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you,” the brand added in the announcement. “This is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism.⁣”

If this is the first step, and it took so damn long for Band-Aid to do it, I won’t hold my breath for the rest.

I’m not the only one unimpressed by the brand’s sudden recognition that black people are consumers too. Black Twitter responded to Band-Aid’s announcement with a deep negro spiritual sigh, to borrow a phrase from Issa Rae:

Others have been lifting up black-owned brands like Browndages and Tru Color in response to Band-Aid’s announcement, pointing out that black people have been creating melanin-colored bandages rather than waiting for mainstream brands to acknowledge that our skin matters:

Will you be rocking Band-Aid’s new shades? Or do you think this move is too little, too late?

