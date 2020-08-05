Black to the Future: GirlTrek's 2nd #BlackHistoryBootCamp Is on the Move—and You Should Be, Too!

Photo : Syda Productions ( Shutterstock )

It’s difficult to understand where you’re going—or how far you’ve come—without reflecting on the past. That’s why GirlTrek, the largest health movement for Black women and girls in America with 820,000 members and counting, is once again treating us to another season of its highly inspiring #BlackHistoryBootCamp! The second installment of its 21-day walking challenge launched on Monday and will continue through August.

Titled “The Acts of Resistance edition” the challenge celebrates “powerful acts of resistance in Black culture,” reads a statement released to The Root. And we’re already admittedly a few days behind, it’s never too late to get current on history relevant to our experience in America. Thanks to the #BlackHistoryBootCamp podcast, we can tune in anytime!

If you’re not yet familiar with GirlTrek, the nonprofit’s mission is to “[encourage] Black women to use radical self-care and walking as the first practical step to leading healthier, more fulfilled lives. GirlTrek is on a mission to inspire one million Black women to walk in the direction of their healthiest, most fulfilled lives by the end of 2020.” For more details on #BlackHistoryBootCamp:

Like season one of #BlackHistoryBootCamp, which focused on Black women of historic significance such as Ida B. Wells and Ella Baker, GirlTrek cofounders T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison will convene a daily discussion at noon EST (except on Saturdays and Sundays) where thousands will dial in to listen and walk in virtual solidarity. The accompanying #BlackHistoryBootCamp podcast will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Buzzsprout platforms.

“Black History Bootcamp is designed for Black women. It’s for us, by us,” said Dixon. “We’d also like to extend a special pass to our allies—those who are down with GirlTrek’s life-saving mission. Bootcamp is a perfect opportunity to learn and connect without taking up space.”



We sadly missed #BlackHistoryBootCamp’s debut in June of this year, but the first season reportedly garnered the participation of more than 100,000 Black women and allies, and over 300,000 podcast downloads and counting. But remember: GirlTrek’s ultimate goal is to be one million strong and rising—and it’s not too late to join its free challenge (ask me how I know)—but you have to register to participate. So, stand up and be counted, y’all!

“Black history is everyone’s history,” Dixon said. “We’re excited to see you in the streets because the personal is political and daily walks are a radical form of protest.”

To join GirlTrek’s journey toward radical self-love, it all starts with taking the pledge; to do so, visit GirlTrek.org.

