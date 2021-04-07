Black Women on Covers for Springtime? Groundbreaking. No Seriously, Look at the Material

L-R: Viola Davis for Entertainment Weekly, Janet Mock for L’Officiel Turkey, and Regina King for Entertainment Weekly. Screenshot : AB+DM for Entertainment Weekly; Vanessa Feng for L’Officiel Turkey, AB+DM for Entertainment Weekly

First things first: I’d like to thank Miranda Priestly— aka Meryl Streep— for flawlessly delivering that iconic line in The Devil Wears Prada.



Second , I’d just like to say that when it comes to understanding the subject of class, dignity, style and grace, Black women always understand the assignment. In fact, I’d even go so far as to say Black women have never not understood the assignment (my English professor would be so proud of that double negative). But if you needed further proof, take a look at these latest magazine covers featuring Regina Thee King, Viola Davis, Janet Mock, Cardi B, and Amanda Gorman. These ladies and all their melanated glory each found themselves on the front page of Entertainment Weekly, L’Officiel Turkey, XXL, and Vogue, respectively and subsequently, my top picks for this week’s Woman Crush Wednesday. Let’s get into them, shall we?

There’s never been a moment where One Night in Miami director Regina King and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star Viola Davis didn’t shine—but seeing them on the covers of Entertainment Weekly just makes them even more illuminating. Whether that’s due to King’s Wayman and Micah-styled lewks, Davis’ infectious smile (which was also recently captured by King for W Mag), Regina’s jealousy-inducing ,supremely toned arms, or just the fact they both are just phenomenal women—I can’t call it. But the one thing I know for sure is that both ladies did what needed to be done and we absolutely love to see it.

There’s just something about a woman who walks in her truest and highest self no matter what, and there’s if anyone knows anything about that, it’s Janet Mock. The writer, director and transgender activist is captivating in this issue, dripped down in Valentino, styled by the outstanding Jason Bolden. Between the graceful aesthetics and the level of SERVING present in this shoot, I don’t expect my edges to find their way back to their rightful place until the summertime.



Cardi B for XXL

If it’s up, then it’s...atop New York City’s Edge at 30 Hudson Yards—o r at least that’s where we’ll find Cardi B on the latest issue of XXL. Now, S is has never been afraid to shake the table or push the envelope when it comes to arguably risqué lewks for a photo or music video shoot, and this cover is just further proof of that. It’s giving “WAP, but make it Business Professional” and I couldn’t stan any harder. Blame it on Kollin Carter’s exceptional outfit choices if you must, but I’m here for this and there’s nothing anyone can say to convince me otherwise.

Amanda Gorman for Vogue

Of course, I couldn’t wrap up this #WCW without acknowledging National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman. She’s the first poet to ever be featured on the cover of Vogue and if that isn’t a fitting feat for her to reach (especially seeing as how she’s also the youngest inaugural poet), then I don’t know what is. Additionally, can we talk about the looks? That green Virgil Abloh/Louis Vuitton number. The soft pink tulle beauty. The yellow and black moment. To quote the late, great Aretha Franklin, beautiful—and I mean this with every ounce of sincerity and adoration—gowns.