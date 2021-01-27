Booked and Busy: Amanda Gorman to Recite Original Poem at Super Bowl LV

Photo : AP Photo ( AP )

All she does is win, win, win no matter what.

Barely a week removed from eloquently telling the truth to shame the Devil at the inauguration ceremony for our president, Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, Amanda Gorman’s victory lap continues.

As we reported at The Root, she’s already signed on the dotted line with IMG Models and received a prestigious job offer from Morgan State University President David Wilson to become the school’s Poet-in-Residence. And for the latest stop on her apparent Booked and Busy tour, NBC Sports reports that the 22-year old will be reciting an original poem as part of the upcoming Super Bowl festivities. Because Black Girl Magic has no bounds.

From NBC Sports:

Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who stole the show at President Biden’s inauguration, will reach another huge audience on Super Bowl Sunday. The NFL announced today that Gorman will recite an original poem before Super Bowl LV, as part of both the in-stadium pregame ceremony and the TV broadcast.

The original poem that the National Youth Poet Laureate will perform will recognize three honorary game captains that the NFL has chosen for the Super Bowl:

Los Angeles-based teacher Trimaine Davis, who secured laptops and Internet access for his students so that they’d be able to access remote learning during the pandemic.

Suzie Dorner, a nurse at the Tampa Bay General Hospital, who manages the COVID intensive care unit.

James Martin, a Marine veteran who’s helped families connect virtually through his work with the Wounded Warrior Project.

Each is a hero in their own right and deserve to be celebrated as such.

At only 22 years of age, Gorman is the youngest poet to ever perform at the presidential inauguration. (Though we tried to tell you that she was kind of a big deal when we honored her as one of The Root’s Young Futurists back in 2019.) And it’s abundantly clear that her soul-stirring performance of “The Hell We Climb” is only the beginning.