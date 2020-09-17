Bringing Romance to Ready-to-Wear, Pantora Bridal Designer Andrea Pitter Campbell Debuts Pantora RTW

Designer Andrea Pitter Campbell in her own design, the fringed button-up and pants. Photo : Pantora Inc.

If you’re the type of femme who fantasizes about your wedding day (or regularly fantasizes about a wedding do-over), no doubt you’re already familiar with Pantora Bridal, the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based bridal boutique that unapologetically centers brown-skinned brides. Jamaican American designer Andrea Pitter Campbell’s dramatic, curve-loving designs are a favorite of bolder, sexier brides—and have been seen at the weddings of several well-known faces, including blogger and bestselling author Luvvie Ajayi.

“Pantora disrupts the status quo, it is a true reflection of designer Andrea Pitter’s aesthetic, combining classic silhouettes with modern details and textiles,” says the brand. “The looks are designed to destroy societal beauty standards, providing fashion that compliments an inclusive range of body types and complexions. Pantora Bridal merges glamour and edge with sophistication.”

But what about those us who have no plans to traipse down the aisle but still want to treat ourselves to Pantora-level glamour? On Thursday at 2:30 ET, as a largely virtual New York Fashion Week draws to a close, Pitter Campbell will debut the next phase of the Pantora family of lines with Pantora RTW, a ready-to-wear presentation which will live stream on Instagram.



Via a press release provided to The Glow Up:

The glamour of a Pantora Bridal gown is no longer reserved for brides to be. The adventurous ready to wear line for glamorous and carefree women, featuring pieces in XS to XXXL launches this week. The collection will be streamed via Pantora Bridal on Instagram Thursday, September 17th, at 2:30 PM ET. Pieces from the collection will be available for pre-order on www.PantoraRTW.com following the live stream. The collection features beaded fringe, sequins, feathers, and metallic wovens in dresses, pantsuits and bralettes, all ranging from $69 to $295.

“Releasing a ready-to-wear line is my acknowledgment to those who have supported Pantora Bridal for so many years,” says Pitter Campbell, who wears items from the line in our header photo above. “Women have been wanting to wear the brand despite their marital status; that means the world to me. I wanted to bridge the gap between past, present, future Pantora brides, and women who simply want to add a little more glamour to their closets.”