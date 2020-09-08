Bye, Haters! Meghan and Harry Pay Off the Renovation Debt on Their U.K. Home, Giving Their Detractors One Less Gripe

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 09, 2020, in London, England. Photo : Gareth Cattermole ( Getty Images )

They say living well is the best revenge—and with a new, $14.7 million California home and lucrative production deal with Netflix, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (and toddler son Archie) are no doubt living far better than most. In fact, for a particularly salty segment of the British population, the newly transplanted royals deserve to live in squalor after living on the taxpayers’ dime during their time as senior royals, including a reported £2.4 million from the Sovereign Grant for a highly criticized renovation of Frogmore Cottage, the home they soon after departed in what has since become known as #Megxit.

According to Vanity Fair, the haters needn’t hang that debt over Harry and Meghan’s heads anymore; their deal with Netflix—estimated to be worth an approximate and whopping $150 million—enabled the couple to fulfill their promise to repay the British public in one fell swoop, rather than in installments, as originally intended.

“A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by the Duke of Sussex,” read a statement issued on Monday and secured by Vanity Fair. “This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of the duke and his family.”

Bloop.

Via Vanity Fair:

Harry and Meghan faced massive criticism over the costly refurbishment project of their Windsor home which intensified when they announced they were quitting Britain at the start of the year. The property is now standing empty, with dust sheets over the expensive art works and furniture.

Given the intense scrutiny they faced (and the level of vitriol they seem to garner just for existing), it’s understandable that the couple is “very relieved and very pleased” to have reconciled the debt, according to a close source, who added: “This has been a proactive step and something they wanted to do from the outset...There was no requirement [from the Queen] for them to pay the money back but it was important to them that they did, and after the Netflix deal they were in a position to do so. I think this is quite a significant moment for them. They’re now in their forever home, it’s the start of their new life and they’re very much looking forward to everything that’s about to come.”

Of course, some folks will never be satisfied—and those same folks will never consider Meghan and Harry’s Netflix content “must-see TV” Marie Claire reports that, according to a survey, nine out of 10 Britons claimed to be “‘not interested at all’ in watching shows produced by the Sussexes and another 20 percent were ‘not very interested’ in the couple’s content.”

Well, to each their own...but at least it won’t be because they wouldn’t pay what they owed. We’re sure are plenty of other folks interested in keeping up with the Sussexes.