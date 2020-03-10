Camera-Ready: Rihanna Built a Fenty Beauty House Exclusively for the TikTok Crowd

Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman )

Rihanna may not always come when you call for a new album, but she’s always on time with a trend. Case in point: The multihyphenate just made her mark on a social media phenomenon; as Allure reports, last week, the star hosted the opening of Fenty Beauty’s first “TikTok House,” a Los Angeles-based destination custom-designed to make the Fenty Beauty experience shareable.

What can visitors expect at the house Fenty Beauty built? According to Allure, “it comes complete with a pool and tons of video-ready natural light and mirrors.” And to make sure there’s plenty of Fenty on hand, the house comes complete with a fully stocked Make-up Pantry, reports Dazed Beauty.

Of course, no one knows better than the content creators themselves, and Rihanna invited several to partner with her for the launch, including Makayla and Kamaboko Gonpachiro

“I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators,” Rih told her guests and co-hosts as she welcomed them to a beauty lover’s home away from home. “I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. I can’t do it alone, so to join in with the people who are influencing the world and my community and my generation, this is a hub.”