Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Subscribe
Beauty

Camera-Ready: Rihanna Built a Fenty Beauty House Exclusively for the TikTok Crowd

Maiysha Kai
Filed to:The Fenty Effect
The Fenty EffectFenty BeautyrihannaRihanna makeup lineTikTok
88
Save
Illustration for article titled Camera-Ready: Rihanna Built a Fenty Beauty House Exclusively for the TikTok Crowd
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman)

Rihanna may not always come when you call for a new album, but she’s always on time with a trend. Case in point: The multihyphenate just made her mark on a social media phenomenon; as Allure reports, last week, the star hosted the opening of Fenty Beauty’s first “TikTok House,” a Los Angeles-based destination custom-designed to make the Fenty Beauty experience shareable.

Advertisement

What can visitors expect at the house Fenty Beauty built? According to Allure, “it comes complete with a pool and tons of video-ready natural light and mirrors.” And to make sure there’s plenty of Fenty on hand, the house comes complete with a fully stocked Make-up Pantry, reports Dazed Beauty.

Of course, no one knows better than the content creators themselves, and Rihanna invited several to partner with her for the launch, including Makayla and Kamaboko Gonpachiro

“I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators,” Rih told her guests and co-hosts as she welcomed them to a beauty lover’s home away from home. “I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. I can’t do it alone, so to join in with the people who are influencing the world and my community and my generation, this is a hub.”

Maiysha Kai

Maiysha Kai is Managing Editor of The Glow Up and your average Grammy-nominated goddess next door. Minneapolis born, Chicago bred, New York built. Nuance is her superpower.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

It's a Fraud: Televangelist Jim Bakker Ordered to Stop Selling False Coronavirus Cure

As Meghan and Harry Wrapped Up Royal Duties, an MSNBC Guest Called Meghan '5 Clicks Up From Trailer Trash'

Ruling Allows Lamonte McIntyre Lawsuit to Move Forward in the Craziest Police Corruption Case Ever

An Open Letter to White Liberals Blaming 'Low Information' Black Voters for Not Cleaning Up White Folks' Mess