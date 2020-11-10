The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Cardi B's Reebok Collab Launches Friday the 13th—With a New Spin on 'Bloody Shoes'

maiyshakai
Maiysha Kai
Illustration for article titled Cardi Bs Reebok Collab Launches Friday the 13th—With a New Spin on Bloody Shoes
Photo: Reebok

Friday the 13th has always been a day that raises eyebrows, so it’s only fitting that this Friday, Nov. 13 should be the day perpetual eyebrow-raiser Cardi B drops her first-ever footwear collection with Reebok. The raptress initially teased the collaboration during her birthday weekend last month with an immediately sold-out limited drop, but as of Friday, fans have a second chance to cop items from Cardi’s Club C collection.

Per a release from Reebok provided to The Glow Up:

Reebok is proud to announce its first-ever footwear collection with the ever-iconic Cardi B. The collection, officially dropping on November 13, amplifies a collective mission to inspire women through self-expression and remaining unapologetically true to oneself.

To celebrate the next chapter of her partnership with Reebok, Cardi B has redesigned the iconic Club C silhouette to headline her first-ever footwear collection. The two silhouettes, the Club C Cardi ($100) and the Cardi Coated Club C Double ($80), will feature women’s and children’s footwear sizing options (juniors and infant).

Illustration for article titled Cardi Bs Reebok Collab Launches Friday the 13th—With a New Spin on Bloody Shoes
Photo: Reebok

Of course, because it’s Cardi, there’s a “bloody shoe” in the mix, putting a far more comfortable spin on the term “red-bottoms” (because a girl can’t live in Louboutins alone). And because there’s little Cardi doesn’t document onscreen, she and Reebok gave us a little behind-the-scenes on the creation of the Reebok x Cardi B collection, including the pandemic-protocoled campaign shoot.

Cardi B was rightfully the first to get the goods; on Sunday, she posted an Instagram video previewing the dramatic home delivery that will likely reach a few other celebs, as the always-unfiltered “WAP” rapper reacted.

As reported by Page Six:

In the video, two women deliver a giant “B”-shaped red snakeskin box, which unzips to reveal an interior modeled after Cardi’s mouth and stuck-out tongue, along with the Club C Cardi kicks.

The Grammy winner couldn’t contain her excitement, shouting “Fire!” as her exclusive shoes were unboxed.

Maiysha Kai

Maiysha Kai is Managing Editor of The Glow Up, co-host of The Root Presents: It's Lit! podcast, and your average Grammy-nominated goddess next door...May I borrow some sugar?

