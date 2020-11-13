Celebrating the 'Boldness of Women,' Venus Williams Debuts a New Collaboration With K-Swiss

Photo : Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images )

“I’m just a kid from Compton who knew how to hit a ball.” That’s the Venus Williams quote embroidered on the left sleeve of the “MVP Varsity” jacket featured in a new collaboration between the tennis phenom’s lifestyle label EleVen and legacy athletic brand K-Swiss. “No matter where I go in life, I’ll never forget where I came from and I wanted this jacket to represent that,” Williams, also a trained designer and member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) told the CFDA of her latest score.

The California native is also the newest ambassador for the LA-based K-Swiss, an announcement made earlier this week accompanied by the debut of a limited-edition capsule collection intended to represent the “boldness of women.” Featuring back-t0- school references like the aforementioned varsity jacket, plaid trims, and of course, a tennis sweater, the athleisure collection reportedly includes a mix of 10 apparel items, plus a Williams-approved riff on the classic K-Swiss sneaker.

“Anything but traditional, this collaboration with [Venus Williams] is a representation of the authenticity and boldness of both brands—even in times of uncertainty,” the brand captioned its announcement on social media.

More from the CFDA:

Inspired by her “work-from-home uniform” in quarantine, the designs feature pop of colors and unexpected plaid, creating a versatile collection ideal for training or comfort. The offerings includes the K-Swiss Classic 66 x EleVen by Venus Williams sneaker, a school pride varsity sweater, a plaid tee, razor tank, leggings, a hoodie, jogger pant, sports bra and “MVP Varsity” jacket.

“This capsule collection is close to my heart as I created each style for women who represent boldness and authenticity,” Williams captioned a post on Instagram. “These pieces will inspire confidence to take on each day in pursuit of your best self!

EleVen x KSwiss is now available at KSwiss.com