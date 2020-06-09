Celebrities, Activists, Sports Stars and More to Participate in Instagram Initiative #PassTheMicNow

From L to R: Luvvie Ajayi Jones and Bozoma Saint John are two of the women spearheading the Instagram initiative #ShareTheMicNow. Tarana Burke is one of the many women participating in the event on June 10. Photo : David Livingston ( Getty Images ) , Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images ) , Noam Galai ( Getty Images )

A new Instagram campaign featuring black actresses, activists, designers, Olympic athletes, politicians and more aims to shine a light on magnifying black voices.



According to a press release obtained by The Root, #ShareTheMicNow will find black women speaking about the importance of listening to black voices, and they will share their messages from the Instagram accounts of white women across industry lines who have large followings and platforms. The event, which will be held on Wednesday, is being spearheaded by Bozoma Saint John (c hief m arketing o fficer at Endeavor), New York Times bestselling authors and speakers Luvvie Ajayi Jones and Glennon Doyle, and Alice + Olivia fashion line founder Stacey Bendet Eisner.

“The intention of this campaign is to magnify black women and the important work that they’re doing in order to catalyze the change that will only come when we truly hear each other’s voices,” the statement reads. “The #ShareTheMicNow campaign was born from relationships and is aimed at encouraging black and white women in relationship to recreate this action in their own spaces.”

The #ShareTheMicNow Campaign aims “to create a network of disruptors who know and trust each other,” as well as “to create action that could make change.” For far too long, people have solely listened to the words of white women, leaving black voices out of the conversation. By white women opening their platforms to black women, hopefully their voices will be heard.



Take a look at the women who will participate in the initiative tomorrow.

Black women: Alencia Johnson, Alexa Idama, Angelica Ross, Austin Channing Brown, Bozoma Saint John, Brittney Cooper, Candace Marie, Cari Champion, Christina Rice, Deesha Dyer, Devi Brown, Elaine Welteroth, Elle Hearns, Eunique Jones Gibson, Fresco Steez, Gia Peppers, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Jessica O. Matthews, Jovian Zayne, Julee Wilson, Justina Omokhua, Kahlana Barfield Brown, Keah Brown, Kimberly Blackwell, Latham Thomas, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, Melina Abdullah, Miatta Johnson, Monique Melton, Myleik Teele, Naima Cochrane, Nikki Ogunnaike, Nimotalai Ganiyu, Opal Tometi, Rachel Cargle, Seun Adigun, Stephanie Thomas, Stephanie Young, Tai Beauchamp, Tarana Burke, Thasunda Brown Duckett, Tiffany Aliche, Yaba Blay, Yvette Noel Schure

White women: Abby Wambach, Ali Krieger, Arianna Huffington, Ashley Graham, Ashley Judd, Ashlyn Harris, Barb Schmidt, Brandi Carlile, Brené Brown, Brie Larson, Busy Philipps, Cameron Esposito, Chelsea Handler, Cheryl Strayed, Chrissy Metz, Debra Messing, Diane von Furstenberg, Elizabeth Gilbert, Esther Perel, Glennon Doyle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Swank, Jen Hatmaker, Jenny Mollen, Jessica Seinfeld, Julia Roberts, Julianne Hough, Kathryn Budig, Katie Couric, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kourtney Kardashian, Liz Plank, Mandy Moore, Megan Rapinoe, Melissa Urban, Michelle Monaghan, Nina Tame, Sara Bareilles, Sarah McBride, Sarah Paulson, Sarah Sophie Flicker, Seane Corn, Selma Blair, Sophia Bush, Stacey Bendet, Sue Bird