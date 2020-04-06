Celebrities Are Embracing Their Natural Hair—and You Should, Too

Screenshot : Instagram ( @kellyrowland ) , Instagram ( @gabunion ) , Twitter ( @iamcardib )

Listen, we’re all itching to go back to our old reality and ditch the coronavirus craziness, so if you’re losing your mind, you’re not alone. For many of us, heading to the salon and tackling our hairstylists with a running-start hug before they work their magic is first on our to-do list when society opens back up, but until that glorious moment comes, we’re going to have to work with what we have.



There’s truly no time like the present to embrace your inner naturalista, and for some women, letting their scalps take a break from restrictive styles to embrace their natural curls and coils has been rewarding in more ways than one. Many celebrity advocates of weaves, wigs and extensions have taken to social media to flaunt their naturally beautiful crowns.

Advertisement

Gabrielle Union’s fro took center stage in a new Instagram post, where she wrote that her natural locks “appreciate the lockdown” in a caption accompanying a video of her playing with her curls. Union said in a 2018 interview that she has learned to appreciate hair in all its forms.

“If you have embraced natural hair, that is amazing,” she said. “If you love to rock weaves and wigs and extensions, that is amazing, too. No matter what part of the journey you’re on, I’m giving you a high five. Zero judgment.”



Kelly Rowland, who has earned a reputation as a hair chameleon throughout her decades-long career, let her hair out during an Instagram Live cooking show. The singer partnered with Dove last year for a campaign regarding embracing the beautiful hair you were born with and released the liberating song “Crown,” which features the lyrics “It don’t matter how I wear it...I love what I see in the mirror.”

Advertisement

Screenshot : Instagram ( @kellyrowland )

Advertisement

Rapper and wig advocate Cardi B also gave fans a glimpse of what she’s truly working with in a video posted to her Twitter feed before washing her hair. “This is deadass my fuckin’ real hair…I’m so proud of myself,” she said, showing off a mane that’s a big difference from the colorful tresses she’s known for rocking.

Advertisement

Actress and Pattern Beauty founder Tracee Ellis Ross is also having fun with her famous hair, posting a video of her playing with different styles. While she noted that this was an old video, she’s reportedly still up to the “same shenanigans” while quarantined.



Advertisement

Embracing natural hair also means embracing life’s changes. Tamera Mowry-Housley, Diddy and Kevin Hart are just a few of the big names who are allowing their gray hairs to make an appearance during quarantine.

“Hello grays,” Housley wrote on IG. “No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I’m okay with it!” Diddy’s salt-and-pepper beard received tons of love on the ‘Gram, while 50 Cent joked about how he, Hart and Deion Sanders “got old on quarantine” (Hart responded with a laugh).

Advertisement

Advertisement

However you choose to embrace your natural beauty during lockdown is truly up to you. We just want everyone to stay safe and stay indoors.