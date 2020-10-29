Check on It: Ivy Park 'Drip 2' Is More Accessible All Around

Screenshot : Adidas Originals/YouTube

One of the best qualities a creator can have is to listen to (constructive) feedback and adjust accordingly—and it appears Beyoncé and Adidas have done exactly that with their second collaborative drop of Ivy Park. Following criticisms that the relaunch of the brand was both cost-prohibitive to most and lacking inclusivity, “Drip 2" not only debuted Thursday with a fresh new palette but a new price point and size range.

As reported by Fashionista: “This Ivy Park collection also represents the brand’s foray into extended sizes, with pieces available in sizes XXXS through 4X, the brand confirms to Fashionista. Plus, ‘Drip 2' is reasonably priced, all under $200.”

While $200 is still a lot of money to many (especially amid an ongoing pandemic and resulting economic crisis), the simultaneous price- and body-consciousness of the brand is no doubt welcome to those looking to indulge in a little athleisure during this era of heightened at-home luxury, work, workouts, and pretty much everything else we can manage. After all, as Beyoncé notes in her teaser of the line, “When you have nowhere to go, what do you do?”