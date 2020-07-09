The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Fashion

Classy, Bougie, Ratchet—and Anime: Megan Thee Stallion Debuts a 'Savage'-Inspired Collab With Crunchyroll

maiyshakai
Maiysha Kai
Illustration for article titled Classy, Bougie, Ratchet—and Anime: Megan Thee Stallion Debuts a Savage-Inspired Collab With Crunchyroll
Photo: Crunchyroll

If you’re a “Savage,” now you can say it with your chest. It’s no secret that Megan Thee Stallion loves her some anime; if her animated video for her hit single “Savage” didn’t tip us off, a perfunctory Google search of her name paired with “anime” instantly produces dozen of citations. We’ve even previously documented it here at The Glow Up during Megan’s first “Hot Girl Summer” last year as she created the hybrid character “Todoroki Tina” for a cover story for Paper Magazine.

In fact, anime references are all up and through Thee Stallion’s growing body of work, so it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that for her second Hot Girl Summer (yes, it’s still on—aren’t you hot under these masks?), she collaborated with Crunchyroll, the world’s most popular anime brand, to create a capsule collection of merch based on her very own animated image for their in-house streetwear line CR Loves.

As the brand told The Glow Up, Megan worked closely with their team on her exclusive “Savage” line from CR Loves. “The collection captures the animated glory of the official ‘Savage’ music video with six exclusively designed pieces: two t-shirts, two hoodies, one long-sleeve shirt, and one tote bag,” they tease. And all you Hotties can pony up for Thee Stallion right now, as the collection is available for pre-order from July 9 to July 20.

Want to hear more about how anime has influenced Thee Stallion’s outlook? Check out her interview with Crunchyroll—and hear about her anime crushes—below.

Maiysha Kai

Maiysha Kai is Managing Editor of The Glow Up, an avid eyeshadow enthusiast and always her own muse. Minneapolis born, Chicago bred, New York built. Nuance is her superpower.

