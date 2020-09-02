Coming Attractions: Meghan and Harry Sign a Multiyear Deal With Netflix

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on March 5, 2020, in London, England. Photo : Paul Edwards - WPA Pool ( Getty Images )

Royal watchers, you’re about to see a lot more of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—well, kind of. On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that Prince Harry and wife Meghan have indeed signed a “megawatt” deal with Netflix after it was rumored last month that the couple had been in talks with several studios on a “top secret” pitch.

The reportedly multiyear deal is yet another development for the high-profile couple, who relocated to Meghan’s native California after the drama dubbed #Megxit, and, after spending several months in newly minted billionaire Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion, recently moved into their own $14.7 million multi-acre compound in Montecito, Calif. Now, their new life in California includes careers as Hollywood producers, as the Times reports their Netflix deal includes “documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.”

What’s as yet undetermined is the level of visibility the Sussexes will have in their upcoming projects. Fellow power couple production team Barack and Michelle Obama have primarily taken a lowkey approach to their now award-winning productions (save Michelle’s Becoming); former Suits star Meghan has repeatedly said she will not return to acting. However, the Times says she and Harry “may appear on camera in documentary programming”—and coincidentally, just last week, Harry appeared in Netflix’s Rising Phoenix, a documentary about the Paralympic Games (Harry’s Invictus Games was founded for wounded veterans).

As for what the Sussexes’ intended programming slate will include, the Times reports “family programming is particularly important to Netflix,” as well as revealing that Meghan and Harry (who Meghan recently called “a nurturing, feminist father” on the MAKERS platform) were already developing an animated series on inspiring women. A statement from the couple notes that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple also said. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”



What is the young family garner from the deal? No figure has been disclosed, and a Netflix spokeswoman declined to comment to the Times. But as the outlet rightly notes: “The streaming service...is known for backing up Brink’s trucks when it wants to be in business with high-profile people, particularly when other entertainment companies also want their services.” As we reported in August, Meghan and Harry reportedly took meetings with several studios before brokering this deal.

“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, said in a statement.