Cynthia Bailey Wants to Know: Are You the 'Next Great Face of Ambi'?

Cynthia Bailey attends FTM Fashion Week S7 at Sturgeon City on November 23, 2019, in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Photo : JP Yim ( Getty Images for FTM Fashion Week )

One of the hottest trends we’ve seen in beauty, as of late? Revisiting the classics—those tried-and-true brands we grew up seeing in the cabinets and on the countertops of our mothers, grandmothers, big sisters and favorite aunties. In recent years, it’s become customary to see some of our favorite legacy brands (including Afro Sheen and Fashion Fair) show signs of new life with new offerings targeted to younger generations.

Advertisement

Ambi Skincare is one such brand, a longtime presence in many black households that may have lost some goodwill amid a rightful en masse backlash against any product perceived to promote skin bleaching. It’s an anti-colorism stance The Glow Up proudly shares, as proudly as we address the elephant in this and most rooms. That said, we equally recognize the desire to treat common conditions like hyperpigmentation, acne scarring and other types of skin discoloration easily, inexpensively, and at home, whenever possible; all conditions Ambi has been promising to help treat for over 50 years.

As the brand’s brown skin-centered site reminds us, Ambi “is best known for its dermatologist-recommended fade creams, which help fade dark spots and skin discolorations to restore natural, healthy-looking skin tone.” So, it’s in good faith that we report that the classic brand is currently teaming up with another classic beauty: model, agency owner, and Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Cynthia Bailey for “The Next Great Face of AMBI Search.”

Advertisement

Image : Ambi Skincare

Via a press release from the brand:



Tapping the modeling expertise of Cynthia Bailey as the Model Mentor Judge, and The Bailey Agency for talent, Ambi Skincare is looking for people of color over the age of 18, representing diverse ethnicities and multiple backgrounds, embodying the unique beauty and inclusivity of the American multicultural community.​ With the model search and new campaign, the brand and Cynthia are thrilled to empower women and men of every hue and shade to reclaim their own definition of beauty in a time when positivity is needed more than ever.

Ella's First Rabbit Is a Perfect Vibrator for Beginners (and for... Read on The Inventory

“I have always been a big fan of Ambi Skincare, from both using the product and seeing results, to watching how the brand has evolved over the years,” says Bailey. “I thought it would be a natural fit to partner with a brand with a history as rich as Ambi, and which has resonated with consumers for many years, especially during times like we live in right now. Ambi is working to help women and men of every shade realize that they are intrinsically beautiful, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Advertisement

Interested in entering? Upload a one-minute “I am AMBI Beautiful…” video via social media (Facebook, Instagram or Twitter) by Tuesday, May 26, including a testimonial on why you should win. Tag your post #FaceofAmbi, along with five friends you believe are also Ambi Beautiful.

One hundred quarter-finalists will be chosen from the open entry process and announced on June 4, after which Ambi Skincare Super Fans will then vote through June 19 to choose their top 25 semifinalists, announced on June 26. semifinalists will be treated to a “Meet & Mix” with Cynthia Bailey for a part-interview/part-model mentor session, then Ambi Skincare and The Bailey Agency will conduct final interviews to choose the top 10 finalists. On July 31, three winners will be announced, each receiving a financial stipend (of $3K, $2K, and $1k, respectively), as well one calendar year’s worth of AMBI Skincare and a 3-day, 2-night stay in Atlanta for a digital campaign photoshoot with Bailey herself.​



Advertisement

Are you or someone you know the next great face of Ambi? Maybe—but hurry, the deadline for entries is May 26!​