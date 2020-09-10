Elle Decor Now Has a Black Editor-in-Chief, Asad Syrkett

Elle Decor’s September issue; new Editor-in-Chief Asad Syrkett Screenshot : Elle Decor (Instagram

We frequently talk about the influence of Black style upon fashion, music and even art, but our influence is often less recognized in the lofty world of interior design (pun intended). This, despite the incomparable aesthetics of a legion of Black designers including Sheila Bridges, Brigette Romanek, Ishka Designs, creative brand AphroChic, and more.

Well, our home lives just got more colorful, as Elle Decor announced on Wednesday that its newest editor-in-chief is Asad Syrkett.

Hearst Magazines has named Asad Syrkett the new editor in chief of Elle Decor, succeeding Whitney Robinson, who stepped down earlier this year. Syrkett, who begins his new role on Sept. 14, most recently ran all New York operations for Hem, an international furniture brand and design studio based in Stockholm. Previously he was deputy editor at real estate web site Curbed and has also held editorial positions at Architectural Digest and Architectural Record magazines.

“In any genre, the most impactful journalism offers context, challenges its audience and explores its subjects in nuanced ways that enrich the reader’s perspective,” said Syrkett via a statement in which he acknowledged his new role as “incredibly thrilling,” adding: “I’m excited to bring that to a best-in-class interiors magazine, on every platform.”

Syrkett will report to Editorial Director Stellene Volandes, also editor-in-chief of Town & Country. The famed interiors magazine is expected to expand its digital platforms under Syrkett’s leadership.

“He brings a singular combination of respect and reverence for all that Elle Decor is, with an exciting vision of all that it will and can be,” said Volandes. “Every element from the photography, to the feature writing, digital programs, social media and client events will work together to celebrate great design and its impact on every aspect of our world.”