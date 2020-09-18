Everyone Calm Down, We're Still Getting a Savage X Fenty Show

Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images )

A distanced, predominantly virtual, and therefore abbreviated New York Fashion Week has come to a close, seemingly without one of our favorite presentations of the season: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show. Granted, the brand is only just over two years old, but in the two seasons Rih and her cast of scantily clad models have appeared at New York Fashion Week, they have upped the ante on inclusion and innovation, especially with last year’s show, which was made available to the public through Amazon Prime.

And in a year when we’ve been streaming more than ever, our Prime subscription is once again about to get much more steamy—albeit safely socially distanced. The lingerie label announced via Instagram that there will indeed be a Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, which will return to Amazon Prime Video. streaming worldwide on October 2.

Why must we wait until after Fashion Week? Well, maybe it’s because Rihanna took every precaution to make sure the presentation was protective of her cast and crew—the bad gal creative director and executive producer is seen strutting about in protective gear during the teaser. And according to a release provided to The Root, this year’s Savage X Fenty show will be even more star-studded than the last.

As a follow up to last year’s ground-breaking event, this year’s Savage X Fenty Show is raising the bar. Debuting the bold and fearless Fall 2020 line, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will include performances from an all-star lineup including hip-hop icon Travis Scott and international superstars Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalia during the experience. Savage X Fenty Show veterans Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Normani, and Paloma Elsesser return, walking alongside newcomers Lizzo, Demi Moore, Erika Jayne, Gigi Goode, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Shea Couleé, Willow Smith, Chika, Miss 5th Avenue, Jaida Essence Hall and many more, wearing the latest savage styles and debuting Savage X Fenty’s fierce and unapologetic Fall 2020 collection.

We also expect to see Rihanna herself—and unlike the long-awaited release of her ninth album, we can expect immediate gratification from this collection, which will include sizes ranging from 30A-42H/46DDD and XS-3X. Per the release, the “All Savage. Zero Apologies.” collection will be simultaneously available on both the Savage X Fenty site and Amazon Fashion’s Savage X Fenty store, and promises: “The high-voltage collection is packed with unexpected pairings and surprising new styles that push the boundaries of individuality.”

So there you have it. We knew Rihanna wouldn’t let us down (insert R9 complaint/quip/commentary here)—and if the teaser for what will no doubt be another titillating show is correct, “Y’ALL 👏🏿 NOT 👏🏿 READY 👏🏿⁣.”

