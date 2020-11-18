Exclusive Black-ish Featurette: Jenifer Lewis Looks Beautiful in Ruby's Wedding Gown, and She Knows It

Black-ish Ep. 705: “Our Wedding Dre” Photo : Courtesy of ABC

The big day has arrived! Tonight, Pops (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) will be getting married for the second time!



In case you missed it, we already talked about the food...

N ow, let’s talk fashion!

In an exclusive featurette sent to The Root, Lewis discusses how thrilled she was about wearing Ruby’s wedding gown (noting that she, herself, has never been married).

Black-ish “Our Wedding Day” Featurette with Jenifer Lewis / The Root Exclusive Courtesy of ABC

“I have to tell you, I was more excited with the wedding gown than anything,” Lewis revealed in her lovably dramatic flair. “[Costume Designer and Head of Black-ish’s Costume Department] Michelle [R.] Cole made that beautiful wedding gown of kente cloth. Oh! And I was, mmm, OK, I was beautiful in my wedding gown.”



Let the record show, Lewis is never shy about how beautiful and fabulous she is, which is one of the many things we love about her! And she’s right, Ruby’s gown was definitely the highlight on social media once fans saw what she was wearing.

Lewis felt similarly excited to see Fishburne all dressed up, as well.

“When I saw Laurence in his groom attire, we both teared up,” Lewis continued. “It was if we were getting married, as if Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne were getting married. Laurence and I, after we filmed What’s Love Gotta Do With It, we became like sister and brother. I’ve always loved him. And now having worked with him, I love him even more.”

Excuse me while I crumple into a heap of cuteness! This episode will serve as the perfect pre-game to their upcoming spinoff series, Old-ish. By the way, if you want more Jenifer Lewis (who doesn’t?!), the actress known as “The Mother of Black Hollywood” announced that she’ll be live-tweeting the wedding episode when it airs.

Before the episode airs, Deon Cole (who portrays Charlie) will be acting as the pre-reception DJ and curating a live playlist on his Instagram page at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

The “Our Wedding Dre” episode of Black-ish airs tonight (Wednesday) at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.