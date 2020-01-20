Faced With ‘No Other Option,’ the Brit Formerly Known as Prince Harry Is ‘Saddened’ About Exit From Monarchy

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on January 20, 2020. Photo : Ben Stansall ( Getty Images )

Disclaimer: This is quite the polarizing subject matter so I will try to keep it copacetic. To paraphrase the famous words of Angela Bofill (and Leela James): “I’ll Try.”

And just because he’ll ALWAYS be publicly known as Prince Harry, for all intents and purposes I will continue to refer to him as such—at least for the time being.

On Sunday, during an HIV/AIDS charity event in London, the sixth person in line of royal succession told attendees that his break with the British monarchy deeply saddened him, but that he and wife Meghan Markle felt they had no other option.

“Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard, or perhaps read, over the past few weeks,” the Duke of Sussex began in the video posted on the couple’s Instagram account. “So, I want you to hear the truth from me—as much as I can share, not as a prince or a duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the past 35 years, but now with a clearer perspective.”

“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly,” he continued. “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is, we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

“Our hope was to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations without public funding,” he said, adding: “Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”

The former bad boy bachelor, born Henry Charles Albert David, said he did not come to the decision easily—or gracefully depending on who you talk to—but understood that the outcome points to the lack of options he and his wife had when they audaciously announced last week that they would step back from their royal duties and pursue an “independent life”—cutting down on official engagements and spending more time in Canada and the United States while remaining active royals.

Of course the monarchy had to get the last word.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth announced they were relieving the embattled couple of their “Royal Highness” titles, meaning they would no longer be working members of royal family and would now pay their own way of life.

It was also announced that the couple will repay the taxpayer-funded $3.1 million it cost to renovate their English home, Frogmore Cottage.

“I’ve accepted this knowing it doesn’t change who I am, or how committed I am,” he told the crowd Sunday. “But I hope that helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

He thanked the crowd for taking him ”under [their] wing” after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, 23 years ago.

“You looked after me for so long, but the media is a powerful force. And my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us,” Prince Harry said. “It has been our privilege to serve you, and we will continue to lead a life of service. So in that respect, nothing changes.”

He’ll be alright, though.

He’s worth a fortune and is flying off in a golden parachute.

According to Money.com, his net worth ranges between $25 million and $40 million.

Business Insider reported the couple is expected to still receive funds from the Duchy of Cornwall, a private fund managed by Prince Charles, which amounts to $2.5 million a year.

Citing trademark and branding experts, Forbes’ Guy Martin said Harry and Meghan can make “in the neighborhood of $500 million and counting” in the aftermath of Megxit.

So yeah, membership may have its privileges but this seems like a better deal in the long run—considering the lightning rod the couple has been to the British monarchy, the state-funded and the tabloid media.

Cheers then!



Years ago, a wise sage named Penwah once told me that “it’s not what it costs, but what it’s worth.”

True words to live by.



I don’t blame the Duke and Duchess for giving that trash-ass monarchy the heave ho.

They’re probably better off without it.



Well, I did try.

