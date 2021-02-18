Fashionistas Nikki and Lola Ogunnaike Are Well Suited With New IMG-Backed Podcast

Lola Ogunnaike and Nikki Ogunnaike speak at NYFW The Talks during New York Fashion Week: The Shows February 2021 at Spring Studios on February 15, 2021 in New York City. Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images )

As film festivals and other big-budget spectacles adapt to this pandemic and go virtual, it appears that New York Fashion Week will be following suit. And while it’s easy to succumb to the doom and gloom of not being able to walk the runway or partake in some of our favorite fashions in person, a pair of superheroines have answered the call and are here to save the day.

Well Suited, a new podcast co-piloted by Harper Bazaar’s Nikki Ogunnaike and veteran journalist Lola Ogunnaike takes a deep dive inside some of the greatest minds in fashion and entertainment. Each week, they’ll speak with world-renowned fashion designers, red carpet stylists, leading influencers, supermodels, and much more. And for those curious about the caliber of guests to expect, they’ve already lined up big names like playwright Jeremy O’Harris, painter Kehinde Wiley, and comedian Elsa Majimbo just to name a few.

“Working with IMG, they sort of gave us carte blanche to book whoever we wanted to book for this podcast,” Nikki told Fashionista. “And that was really just wonderful because it felt like we are all on the same page and ready to change and adapt the conversations that are happening in the fashion industry right now.”

She continued, “We’re especially interested in how fashion can tell a story and how people use it to tell a story about themselves. And so when we were ideating around what this podcast could be, we came up with this idea where we would talk to really fashionable people, get inside their minds and really just have a fun conversation about their love of fashion in addition to their career and whatever else they want to talk about.”

Wiley is a perfect example of this premise, as his artistry is exceeded only by his sense of style.

“When you think of Kehinde Wiley, you immediately think of him because he’s a world-renowned painter,” Lola told Fashionista. “But he’s also incredibly stylish, and style plays a significant role in his life.”

The Ogunnaike sisters will also be asking every guest the million-dollar question: “Who’s the best dressed person in your life?”

“We want people to see the importance of fashion, the fun of fashion, the power of fashion,” Lola said. “And we want them to hear two sisters who are passionate about style, talk about the significance of fashion and the role that it plays in our lives and the role that it plays in the lives of some of the most important and celebrated people on the planet.”

Well Suited is available on your podcast platform of choice.