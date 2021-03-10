Following the Oprah Interview, Meghan Markle Has Full Support From the Queen...Bey!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) chats with Disney CEO Robert Iger as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd R) embraces Beyoncé (R) as they attend the European premiere of the film The Lion King on July 14, 2019. Photo : Niklas Halle’n/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Meghan Markle may have gotten a somewhat passive-aggressive show of support from Buckingham Palace, but she’s getting 100 percent support from a music monarch!

On Tuesday night, Beyoncé Knowles Carter—also known as Queen Bey—publicly supported her good friend, Meghan, who is currently the topic of discussion (either for or against), following the interview special everybody and their mama watched, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

The message, which is currently spotlighted on Beyoncé’s official website, reads, “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”



Bey has always been about that public support life for Meghan, though. If you remember back in 2019, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z displayed a particularly artful show of support when Bey took time out of their own award acceptance speech (for Best International Group at the 2019 Brit Awards) to celebrate the Duchess of Sussex.

Friends such as Bey and Serena Williams publicly supporting Meghan in this way is a bright light amid the darkness of British press continuing to discredit her, including Camilla Tominey, the journalist who broke the “Meghan made Kate cry” story, which Meghan clarified was incorrect and that “reverse [actually] happened.”

Tominey recently attempted to defend her story, noting that no one demanded a retraction at the time, which Meghan had already addressed by noting that the royal family chose not to publicly defend her against the harassment of false press. In the interview special, Meghan not only claimed that the royal family wasn’t protecting her and her family, but lied “to protect other members of the family.” Of course, this caused a frenzy of speculation, particularly about the identity of the senior royal family member who was concerned about how “dark” baby Archie would be. Simply put, most have narrowed it down to either Prince Charles or Prince William, especially following the series of photos released of Prince Charles at a vaccine clinic, which suspiciously featured a majority of Black patients and workers.

Others have speculated that the royal family is intentionally trying to divert attention away from the ongoing sexual predator allegations against Prince Andrew.

Yikes. So, um...y’all sure you want to end the series pre-Meghan and Harry, creator of The Crown Peter Morgan?! Perhaps when some more time goes by—after all, the fact that these events are too recent is Morgan’s reason for not going forward with the Meghan-Harry era arc—we can revisit? Streets need it.

