Forever, for Always, for Love: On Michelle’s 56th Birthday, She and Barack Look More Boo’d Up Than Ever

Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty Images )

“In every scene, you are my star...Happy Birthday, baby!” wrote forever mack President Barack Obama in an Instagram tribute to the first lady in his life, Michelle Obama, in celebration of her 56th birthday, today, Jan. 17. But it’s not Mrs. Obama’s enduring good looks and enviable arm definition that have us swooning on her birthday but the fact that these canoodling new empty-nesters look more into each other than ever—and while the PDA may make daughters Malia and Sasha blush, we just think it’s...hot.



While Trump is somewhere rage-tweeting about his “perfect” obstruction of justice and Melania conducts the annual inventory of her Louboutins, the Obamas are clearly feeling the love, letting us know that with the right one, it only gets better with time (and perhaps, distance, from the White House).

And while Valentine’s day is still nearly a month away, this demonstration of love reminds us to choose well—in romance, partnerships, and politics. Because forever—or four years—can be an eternity with someone you can’t stand.