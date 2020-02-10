Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Events

Forget the Awards. Everyone Knows We're Really Here for the Afterparty

Maiysha Kai
Filed to:RED CARPET STYLE
2.9K
1
Save
Billy Porter
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Real talk? No shade—okay, maybe just a little—but if we had a choice between being invited to the Oscars and being invited to the legendary Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, well...we’re disco-napping and will see y’all after the Best Picture is announced. And apparently, much of Hollywood feels the same way, since the silver carpet at the night’s most exclusive after-event is far more entertaining than the event itself.

Don’t believe me? Try to quell your FOMO as you look at the annual portrait taken by the film industry’s black elite (shoutout to Time’s Up founding member Shonda Rhimes for wearing a sash embroidered with “21" in tribute to the $21 million the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund has raised since its launch 60 days ago). Anita Hill and Auntie Maxine are chilling on the (left) side, because...why not? Hollywood (and congressional) politics may remain messy AF, but there is clearly light at the end of the tunnel—and it’s a blacklight!

Advertisement

We know you don’t really need to hear us wax poetic about this, so let’s get to the good stuff: the LEWKS. Yes, there were some randoms: Like Eminem, Marilyn Manson inexplicably resurfaced at the event, and Martha Stewart gave us more bare leg than we’ve ever seen her sport. Also, we don’t know what in the mermaid-pasties hell is going on with supermodel Joan Smalls’ outfit below. Nevertheless, enjoy our annual slideshow and get your vision board poppin’, because if Hair Love’s Matthew Cherry can win an Oscar off of a Kickstarter and our own Tonja Stidhum can manifest an invite to Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood brunch, we can do this!

Maiysha Kai

Maiysha Kai is Managing Editor of The Glow Up and your average Grammy-nominated goddess next door. Minneapolis born, Chicago bred, New York built. Nuance is her superpower.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Snoop Doesn't Love Kobe, He Just Hates Black Women

Jackson State University President Among 17 Arrested in Prostitution Sting

Rebel Week: The Women Who Freed a Thousand Slaves

Haters Gonna Say It’s Photoshopped: Trump’s Face Is Out Here Looking Like Stained Tupperware