Girls on Fire: Megan Thee Stallion Is the New Face of Revlon; Alicia Keys Announces Upcoming Beauty Brand

Hot girls everywhere, rejoice! Our favorite “savage” and the legendary “girl on fire” have both announced forthcoming beauty partnerships—each putting the “pretty” in “pretty big deal.”

Showing no signs of slowing down despite her recent injuries, Megan Thee Stallion has been named Revlon’s newest Global Brand Ambassador. The brand teased the alliance on social media Wednesday with video clips featuring a pair of eyes and lips Meg’s fans would know anywhere. Via a press release, Revlon praised their newest brand ambassador, writing:

Known for her breakout anthems, including “Hot Girl Summer” and “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion is the ultimate triple threat: music artist, social media sensation, and cutting-edge tastemaker. She continues to set and conquer goals in both music and television with a slew of awards and accomplishments to her name. Most recently, she released the song, “Girls In The Hood,” and hit #1 on the Billboard charts with her track “Savage”. She is also co-anchoring HBO Max’s reality show competition, Legendary, which highlights modern drag ball culture, working on her new album and pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Health Administration at Texas Southern University.

“I’ve always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level,” said the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, who will begin appearing across Revlon’s media platforms this month, and is also due to drop a single with fellow music and fashion maven Cardi B on Friday.

“To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I’m excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women,” she added.

“Megan is a remarkable talent and we know she’s only going to continue to rise to new heights,” said Revlon Global Brand President Silvia Galfo. “When we first approached her about a partnership nearly a year ago, we were drawn to her confidence and fierce ambition as much as her power to hold nothing back. She loves to express herself with makeup and is a constant inspiration to her fans on living boldly. It’s that authenticity and unapologetic spirit that we admire, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Revlon family.”

But singer-songwriter Alicia Keys has beauty news, as well. She’s already got 15 Grammys on her shelf, but now, Keys is planning to put some e.l.f. on our shelves, announcing the creation of “a groundbreaking new lifestyle beauty brand” with the affordable, inclusive and cruelty-free cosmetics company. Keys’ dedication to minimal makeup and a thorough skincare regimen is already well known; per a release from e.l.f. Beauty—which stands with “every eye, lip, face, and paw”—the new collaboration is expected to launch in 2021, and is described as follows:



A culmination of Keys’ personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing light into the world, this new lifestyle beauty brand will enable Alicia to further explore conversations about inner beauty, wellness and connection. With an inclusive point of view, an authentic voice, and a line of skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products, the brand aims to bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action.

“Alicia is not just an icon, she is an inspiration. Her perspective on beauty is soulful and timeless. Together we are painting the highest vision to blaze a new trail in beauty,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty and President of the New Lifestyle Beauty Brand with Alicia Keys. “Alicia inspires millions of people every day. And now, more than ever, the world is craving a vision that is more than skin deep.”

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of e.l.f. Beauty Tarang Amin agrees: “We are beyond thrilled to leverage our strengths to help realize Alicia’s vision, as it not only aligns with our mission to make the best of beauty accessible but infuses it with an even deeper dimension.”

Looks like Hot Girl Summer is on, after all!